The Associated Press pushes back on Israel's claim about Gaza media building, saying they had 'no indication Hamas was in the building'

The Associated Press pushes back on Israel's claim about Gaza media building, saying they had 'no indication Hamas was in the building'
Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
Smoke billows from a media building in Gaza that was struck by Israeli airstrikes
Smoke billows from a building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. Mahmud Hams /Pool Photo via AP

  • Israeli airstrikes destroyed a media building in Gaza housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

  • Israel said the building also contained military intelligence assets for the militant group Hamas.

  • But AP said they had "no indication" Hamas used the building and called on Israel to offer evidence.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Associated Press pushed back Saturday on the Israeli government's claims that the militant group Hamas was operating in the media building in Gaza destroyed in an airstrike earlier that day.

The Al-Jalaa tower was home to several international media organizations, including AP and Al Jazeera, which were notified an hour before the building was flattened.

The Israeli Defense Forces released a statement saying the high-rise was being used by Hamas military intelligence, but AP said they had "no indication" Hamas operated from the building.

"We have called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence," AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement provided to Insider. "AP's bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk."

Pruitt condemned the IDF for targeting the building, calling it a "disturbing development." He also said the IDF has "long known" the tower was used by media and were aware journalists were present.

Pruitt said a dozen journalists and freelancers with AP were able to evacuate in time and that "we narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life."

The IDF told Insider in a statement the building "housed Hamas military intelligence," including a research and development unit that is responsible for terror activity carried out against Israel.

The IDF said the unit included subject matter experts who "operate the most valuable Hamas technological equipment against Israel" that has been used "in a number of incidents in attempts to sabotage and disrupt the actions of the IDF and of civilians in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip."

The statement also acknowledged the building was used by media and said the IDF warned civilians so they could evacuate: "The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields."

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to Insider's inquiry about the claims that Hamas used the building.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Saturday the White House contacted the Israeli military following the attack on the building.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Psaki said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Shocking and horrifying': Israel destroys AP office in Gaza

    An Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press office in the Gaza Strip, despite repeated urgent calls from the news agency to the military to halt the impending attack. Twelve AP staffers and freelancers were working and resting in the bureau on Saturday afternoon when the Israeli military telephoned a warning, giving occupants of the building one hour to evacuate. Although no one was hurt, the airstrike demolished an office that was like a second home for AP journalists and marked a new chapter in the already rocky relationship between the Israeli military and the international media.

  • Masks off, Poles cheer reopening of bars and restaurants

    Poles pulled off their masks, hugged their friends and made toasts to their regained freedom as restaurants, bars and pubs reopened for the first time in seven months and the government dropped a requirement for people to cover their faces outdoors. The reopening, for now limited now to the outdoor consumption of food and drinks, officially took place on Saturday.

  • Fraud Probe Rocks Gupta Empire Just as It Seemed to Win Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s plans to save his embattled industrial empire suffered a major setback as the U.K. opened a fraud investigation, prompting a potential financial partner to walk away.For two months, Gupta has been scrambling to refinance after the collapse of his group’s main lender, Greensill Capital, and recently looked close to winning a reprieve -- helped along by a surging commodity prices.But on Friday, the Serious Fraud Office announced a probe into Gupta’s GFG Alliance, including into the financing arrangements with Greensill. That prompted White Oak Global Advisors LLC -- which had recently offered a lifeline with terms for a 200 million-pound ($282 million) loan for Gupta’s U.K. steel business -- to walk away. White Oak was also behind funding for part of Gupta’s Australian assets, the Australian Financial Review has said.“As with any regulated financial institution, we are not in a position to continue discussions with any company that is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office for money laundering,” White Oak said in a statement.GFG said Friday it will co-operate fully with the SFO investigation. It declined to comment on White Oak’s decision.The fraud probe also puts other efforts to replace about $5 billion Gupta had borrowed from Greensill in question.On Thursday, Gupta had conveyed a much brighter outlook, expressing confidence of a “new future” for his sprawling group of companies. On a podcast for employees, he said it had been “relatively easy to get refinancing” for the Whyalla mill in Australia. He also said that GFG had been “inundated by offers to help and to finance,” partly due to strong commodity markets.The picture is now bleaker in the wake of the SFO investigation, which follows months of scrutiny from lawmakers and the media over Gupta and Greensill’s financing practices. GFG has come under the microscope after the collapse of Greensill in March revealed it had been a recipient of financing based on expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Trading ActivitiesThe exact scope of the SFO investigation isn’t yet clear. Bloomberg has reported four banks stopped working with Gupta’s Liberty House Group trading business, starting in 2016, amid concerns about what they perceived to be problems in paperwork provided by Liberty, Bloomberg News has reported. In one example, the company had presented a bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.The two-month period it took from starting to covertly look into GFG and its financing by Greensill to announcing a formal probe is a quick turn-around for the SFO, which often takes years to publicly confirm it’s taking action against a company.It will now start to gather evidence, including securing devices and documents. However, it’ll likely take years for the office to make any tangible updates to the investigation, including whether it decides to charge individuals as part of the probe.The funding from Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm helped GFG expand at an astonishing rate in the past five years by targeting old, unwanted assets. His loose collection of companies now employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia.Staying afloat would enable Gupta to enjoy some of the best times his industrial businesses have seen. Steel prices are near an all-time high as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and China cuts capacity to curb pollution. Aluminum, Gupta’s other major business, hit a three-year high this week amid a broad commodities boom.Still, Greensill’s collapse has already taken a major toll on Gupta’s businesses. On Thursday, his Wyelands Bank said it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer. His steel units in France and Belgium have started creditor protection procedures, he’s approached buyers for some of his engineering assets, people familiar with the matter have said, and also sought buyers for two steel plants in France.For governments too, there is much at stake. Countries that once feted him as a savior for buying decrepit assets may have to pick up the pieces, due to the jobs at risk and some assets’ strategic importance to industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • "Shocked and horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in Gaza

    The Associated Press and Al Jazeera on Saturday condemned the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza that housed their and other media offices.What they're saying: The White House, meanwhile, said it had "communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," according to press secretary Jen Psaki. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Associated Press: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there," said AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt."The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today," he added."The Associated Press office is the only place in Gaza City I feel somewhat safe," said Fares Akram, AP’s correspondent in Gaza since 2014.Al Jazeera: "Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and destruction of its offices by the Israeli military in Gaza and views this as a clear act to stop journalists from conducting their sacred duty to inform the world and report events on the ground," the outlet said in a statement."The destruction of Al Jazeera offices and that of other media organizations in al-Jalaa tower in Gaza is a blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime," said Mostefa Souag, acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network.Al Jazeera reporter Safwat al-Kahlout said, "I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished.”Committee to Protect Journalists: "This latest attack on a building long known by Israel to house international media raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon."Journalists have an obligation and duty to cover unfolding events in Gaza and it would be illegal for the IDF to use military means to prevent it."Reporters Without Borders: "Media equipments and installations constitute civilian objects and shall be protected," said Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders."The fact that the building would have been used for shielding by Hamas or other combatants doesn't allow turning the media into military objectives, that is a war crime," he added.The big picture: The airstrike came nearly an hour after Israel's military warned that the building would be attacked. Israel said it was in retaliation for the rocket attack on Tel Aviv earlier Saturday that killed at least one Israeli civilian, per Axios' Barak Ravid. The latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday following violence in Jerusalem over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers. At least 14o Palestinians in Gaza and nearly a dozen in the occupied West Bank have been killed since Monday, according to Palestinian health officials. Nine people in Israel have been killed. Of note: CPJ on Thursday condemned the attacks on other buildings in Gaza that also housed international and local media offices. Go deeper...UN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesDespite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in GazaBiden: "Israel has a right to defend itself"Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisEditor's note: This story has been updated with additional comments from press freedom groups. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Brazil's easing of COVID-19 controls will cause new surge, experts warn

    The corner bars are jammed once again with rambunctious crowds in Brazil's largest cities, but health experts warn that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions is premature and will deepen the world's second deadliest pandemic. "People think the pandemic is over ... but we are racing towards the edge of a precipice," said epidemiologist Wanderson Oliveira, the country's former health surveillance secretary. With no national policy coordination by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, and under pressure to get their economies running again, Brazilian governors and mayors have eased restrictions on non-essential activities.

  • Cash windfall helps Newsom shake California recall election

    A fading coronavirus crisis and an astounding windfall of tax dollars have reshuffled California’s emerging recall election, allowing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newscom to talk about an end to most COVID-19 restrictions and propose billions in new spending as he looks to fend off Republicans who depict him as a foppish failure. Republican businessman John Cox mocks Newsom as a “pretty boy.”

  • Russia deems U.S., Czech Republic 'unfriendly', limits embassy hires

    The Russian government said on Friday it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic "unfriendly" states, and that U.S. diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last month to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions. Relations between Russia and the Czechs were badly hit last month when the Czechs accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a 2014 blast at an ammunition depot, and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.

  • Arizona audit divides wobbling state GOP

    State Senate Republicans' audit of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County has others worried the party is marginalizing itself ahead of the midterms.

  • Crypto exchange Binance faces US money laundering probe

    Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly being probed by the DoJ and IRS amid allegations that it is being used to launder money.

  • The ongoing chip shortage is expected to cost the auto industry $110 billion this year, almost double analysts' estimate from January

    A consulting firm projects that nearly 4 million fewer vehicles will be sold this year, up from an expected shortfall of 2.2 million.

  • UN Security Council meeting on Israel-Gaza as Netanyahu vows to continue strikes

    The United Nations Security Council was preparing to meet Sunday, as the aerial bombardment between Israel and Hamas between entered a seventh day.The latest: Four Palestinians died in airstrikes early Sunday, as Israeli forces bombed the home of Gaza's Hamas chief, Yehya al-Sinwar, per Reuters. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: At least 149 people have died in Gaza and 10 others in Israel since the fighting erupted last Monday — including 41 Palestinian children and two Israeli children, Reuters notes.President Biden raised concerns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday about civilian casualties in Gaza and the bombing of a building that housed media offices including AP and Al Jazeera.Netanyahu said in a televised address late Saturday that Israeli forces were "in the midst of this operation" and it "will continue as long as necessary," but they would try not to cause civilian casualties, Reuters reports. He accused Hamas of "hiding behind civilians."In photos: Aerial bombardments in Israel, Gaza intensify The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Members of Israel's security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Foot soldiers' of Birmingham to BLM: 'Keep on keeping on'

    Charles Avery had barely started marching when police arrested him, forced him into a police vehicle and took him to jail for participating in landmark civil rights protests that helped change the nation in 1963. “I had to explain what it was, that it was from Birmingham," said Avery, 76. Veterans of the campaign that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. helped lead to eradicate racial segregation in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago remain firmly in the corner of racial justice now that they're old and gray, with some joining in protests that followed George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police last year and others watching at home on TV.

  • Market Wrap: It’s ‘Doge Day Afternoon’ as Memecoin Jumps 47%; Ether and Bitcoin Rise

    Not all industry participants are amused by dogecoin’s tricks.

  • Biden revokes Trump executive order for sculpture garden of 'American Heroes'

    Biden also rescinded an order that directed the Department of Justice to prioritize prosecutions for individuals who vandalized federal monuments.

  • GOP Rep. claims Capitol insurrectionists are 'political prisoners' held hostage by the government

    Rep. Louie Gohmert from Texas accused the Biden administration of "silencing" Trump-supporting Americans.

  • Thousands of police officers, sniffer dogs and drones are set to descend on a tiny English seaside town for President Biden's first big moment on the world stage

    More than 5,000 police will be on hand for Joe Biden's meeting with G7 leaders at the town of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England.

  • Smashed ice cream parlours and burned synagogues leave Israel facing new threat from the inside

    As Henry Sasin watched the news unfold of Arab and Jewish riots across Israeli cities, he received a widely circulated message on his phone. “I am honoured to invite you to take part in a mass murder of Arabs," it read. Mr Sasin, a Christian Arab, read on. "This will take place at 6pm today in Bat Yam promenade,” the message, forwarded by a concerned friend, continued. “Please come with the appropriate equipment - swords, knives, rocks, pistols." His heart sank when he saw a reference to a seaside shop called "Victory". It was his own ice cream parlour.

  • Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment

    Protests over George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police were raging across the country last June when a Democratic lawmaker took to the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate to argue for greater protections against racial discrimination. Next week, nearly a year after Floyd's death, voters will decide whether to make those protections explicit in the state constitution. It's believed to be the first time since last summer's protests that voters will decide a racial equity question on a statewide ballot.

  • Yum China CEO: Online ordering surge ‘will continue’ post-pandemic

    Yum China CEO Joey Wat said she expects continued growth in online ordering at the company's nearly 11,000 coffee shops and restaurants across the country, which include brands KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

  • Former Wisconsin RB, Super Bowl hero receives tryout with the New York Giants

    Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia