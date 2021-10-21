Associated Press Taps Chainlink for Elections, Sports Data

Ian Allison
·3 min read

The Associated Press (AP), the 175-year-old news agency, will bring economic, sports and elections data to Chainlink, a system that provides information feeds to blockchains and triggers digital contracts to carry out transactions.

The partnership, announced Thursday, is another example of an iconic, mainstream brand embracing blockchain technology, while also showing Chainlink’s plans to expand the reach of decentralized finance (DeFi) into new areas.

“Our view is that the blockchain is an entirely new economy,” Dwayne Desaulniers, AP’s director of blockchain and data licensing, told CoinDesk in an interview. “And as a new economy, it just needs a lot of inputs, a lot of trust and a lot of collaboration. What we see now is adoption just going berserk, and blockchain being adopted in half the time that the internet took to get to like a billion users.”

The AP’s choice to provide data to various blockchains through Chainlink, signifies both a shift in how data sources value smart contracts and a significant increase in what smart contracts are now able to achieve using AP data, said Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov.

“As we’ve seen with the rise of DeFi, the rate at which Chainlink oracles can bring new data onto blockchains is the rate at which blockchain developers can build interesting new applications for users,” Nazarov said in an email. “With AP providing their signed data about elections, sports and various key world events, DeFi markets across the blockchain ecosystem can now be made about a wide array of previously inaccessible topics.”

AP goes DeFi

AP previously teamed up with Chainlink for the U.S. elections last November, when the news agency published a “race call” on the results to the Ethereum blockchain. On top of that, AP has been an enthusiastic champion of the exploding non-fungible token (NFT) realm, having sold the first media NFT in early 2021.

As well as adding race call data on the 2021 U.S. gubernatorial and state legislative elections to its newly-launched Chainlink oracle node, AP will begin providing a new range of economic and sports-related information. The macro economic and sports datasets will hopefully begin to be added this year in the weeks following the elections, said Desaulniers.

“We will be bringing on-chain things like the GDP number, the unemployment rate, the CPI number and other bits of trusted data from AP that we will publish to our node so developers will be able to access that,” Desaulniers said. “Sports is another area; not just scores, but also fast-breaking player reports, transactions, injuries.”

AP, which operates as a not-for-profit collective owned by its member newspapers and broadcasters, has evolved through the disruption of online publishing by diversifying its revenue streams. On-chain data is yet another green pasture to be discovered, Desaulniers said.

“Absolutely, we’re looking to monetize the data that we put on-chain,” he said. “But you know, how much and what’s the value? It’s very early, and these are things still to be discovered. And that’s fine with us.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cosmos' ATOM Cryptocurrency Is Climbing

    Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) recently announced the launch of a new blockchain network, and its ATOM cryptocurrency token is climbing as a result. The Cosmos team announced on Oct. 19 that it would be launching a new blockchain dubbed Sagan. The new blockchain network, which is named after astronomer Carl Sagan, will be used for application testing and experimentation.

  • DeFi Blue Chips Are Lagging ETH by The Most Ever Amid Record-Breaking Rally

    The DeFi Pulse Index comprising Uniswap, Aave, and other blue chips has lagged Ethereum during the latest rally.

  • Better Buy: Ethereum vs. Cardano

    The rise of cryptocurrency has been one of the most exciting movements in the investing world this year. Several cryptocurrencies have seen explosive growth, but it can be difficult to determine which ones are strong investments. Cryptocurrency, in general, is still highly speculative.

  • Ethereum’s ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Timing Hints at an Early Summer Merge

    Ethereum developers are now considering setting the effects of the difficulty bomb to take place in June 2022. That means the Merge should happen before that date.

  • Vitalik Buterin Sent Away Trillions of Unwanted Dog Coins, but More Keep Rolling In

    The Ethereum co-founder has again shown little love to DOGE knockoffs like baby shiba.

  • Why Bitcoin Is Worth at Least a Penny

    As the cryptocurrency hits another all-time high, investors unfamiliar with the asset class may wonder why it has value at all. Here’s a brief explanation.

  • A pitch deck for Trump's new company claims he's going to build rivals to CNN, Disney Plus, and Netflix

    A pitch deck for the Trump Media and Technology Group appears to show plans to build a media empire and a "non-cancellable" global community.

  • CISA, NSA, FBI say BlackMatter ransomware group is targeting the US food industry

    A joint advisory issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency (NSA) has warned that the BlackMatter ransomware group has targeted "multiple" organizations deemed critical infrastructure, including two organizations in the U.S. food and agriculture sector. The agencies did not name the victims, but Iowa New Cooperative, an Iowa-based farm service provider, was last month hit by a ransomware attack that saw hackers demand a $5.9 million ransom to unlock their systems.

  • Wormhole Adds User Interface Support for Terra’s Network

    The move allows users to port digital assets between multiple chains via a single unified interface without the need to double wrap Terra tokens.

  • Olympus US hack tied to sanctioned Russian ransomware group

    An "ongoing" cyberattack against the Japanese technology giant Olympus was caused by a Russian ransomware group sanctioned by the U.S. government, according to two people with knowledge of the incident. A new malware variant known as Macaw was used in the attack that began on October 10, which encrypted Olympus' systems in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Macaw is a variant of the WastedLocker malware, both of which were created by Evil Corp., a Russia-based crime group that was subject to U.S. Treasury sanctions in 2019.

  • I Used To Hate Ties, But These Celebs Have Inspired Me to Try One Out

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Resale Not So ‘Niche’ at All, Kids the Next Big Opportunity

    Insights from Japanese resale giant Mercari's first "reuse report," including unglamorous financial needs and growth categories like kids.

  • The Future of Ulta

    Ulta Beauty unveiled a plan for retail, digital shopping and new business models on Tuesday.

  • Cary firm – 'Netflix of IT training' – takes next step with deal for Singapore company

    A Cary-based training firm that counts Cisco as a client has bought a company that its CEO said will take its programs from theoretical to practical.

  • ‘Bridge Szn’ Continues With $2M Raise for Stablecoin Connector Symbiosis

    Blockchain.com Ventures is leading an investment in a different type of cross-chain bridge.

  • Credo aims to build ethical AI from the ground up

    A San Francisco-based startup called Credo AI is emerging from stealth and helping companies manage the regulatory and ethical risks of their artificial intelligence products. Why it matters: The more widespread artificial intelligence becomes, the more important it is to build compliance and ethical standards into AI from the start.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo do that, companies will need to bridge the gap between operati

  • What Google CEO Sundar Pichai says about privacy legislation, return-to-work effort

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened up Monday during a Wall Street Journal event about two top-of-mind issues — how the company's giant workforce is returning to the office and privacy concerns that have dogged the tech industry. Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq:GOOGL) and has more than 36,000 employees in the Bay Area, Pichai said local offices are seeing 20% to 30% occupation rates, according to an account on CNBC of his remarks. In New York City, where Google also has about 12,000 employees, offices are now about half full.

  • Sinclair Broadcast Hack Linked to Notorious Russian Cybergang

    (Bloomberg) -- A weekend cyberattack against Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. was linked to one of the most infamous Russian cybergangs, called Evil Corp., according to two people familiar with the attack.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • The 10 Most Popular Living Rooms of Summer 2021 (10 photos)

    This Trending Now story features the most-saved living room photos uploaded to Houzz between June 15 and Sept. 15, 2021.What makes a living room design popular? This countdown of the most-saved new living rooms on Houzz right now offers some clues. A black-and-white color palette,...

  • S.R. Studio L.A. C.A.’s New Collection Takes a Strange, Optimistic Look at American Fashion

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue