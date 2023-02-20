Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll: Jerry Carino's ballot

Kansas (22-5) Houston (25-2) UCLA (23-4) Alabama (23-4) Virginia (21-4) Arizona (24-4) Purdue (24-4) Marquette (21-6) Texas (21-6) Baylor (20-7) Tennessee (20-7) Kansas State (20-7) Gonzaga (23-5) Miami (22-5) Saint Mary’s (24-5) Providence (20-7) Creighton (18-9) Xavier (20-7) UConn (20-7) Northwestern (20-7) Indiana (19-8) Iowa State (17-9) San Diego State (21-5) TCU (18-9) Texas A&M (20-7)

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 18: Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to a teammate's basket against the Baylor Bears in the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 18, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775930111 ORIG FILE ID: 1467439594

Dropped out: No. 23 N.C. State (21-7) after a loss to Syracuse; No. 25 Florida Atlantic (24-3) after a loss to Middle Tennessee.

Entered: Northwestern at No. 20 after five straight wins, including over Purdue and Indiana (Wildcats are 7-4 vs. Quad 1); Texas A&M at No. 25 after five straight wins (Aggies are 5-4 vs. Quad 1).

Also considered: Boise State (20-6).

Analysis: Sorry Houston, but Kansas owns a whopping 13 Quad 1 wins (Houston has four). Kansas has no Quad 2, 3 or 4 losses (Houston has a Quad 3 loss). Kansas is in first place of what is, by far, the best conference in the country. So Kansas has to be No. 1 this week after a 16-point romp of No. 9 Baylor…Providence is the big riser, jumping eight spots after wins over No. 18 Creighton and Villanova…Tough to drop Indiana seven spots for a two-point loss at Northwestern, but the six teams that leapfrogged the Hoosiers either went unbeaten last week or 1-1 with squeaker losses to already-ranked teams.

By conference: Big 12 (6), Big East (5), Big Ten (3), SEC (3), ACC (2), Pac-12 (2), West Coast (2), American (1), Mountain West (1).

