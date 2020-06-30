Association for Financial Professionals Partners with Matrix Institute of Professionals on CTP, FP&A Exam Prep Courses

Financial professionals in Myanmar will now have access to preparation courses for leading certifications

YANGON, Myanmar, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) and Matrix Institute of Professionals have announced a formal partnership to offer exam preparation courses for treasury and finance professionals based in Myanmar. The courses will equip financial professionals with the tools they need to earn the Certified Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) Professional and the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) certifications.

The FP&A credential, sponsored by AFP, establishes a set of core competencies for the corporate financial planning and analysis profession and addresses areas that are not necessarily covered by a traditional degree. It is the only credential that is specific to FP&A; it is forward-looking and assesses the ability to see the big picture. Certified FP&A professionals are specially equipped to mitigate uncertainty and see beyond the numbers; they strive to make the numbers work to determine holistic strategic planning, budgeting, and forecasting that ties into the goals of the business.

The CTP designation serves as a benchmark of competency in the finance profession and is recognized as the leading credential in corporate treasury worldwide. The CTP credential, also sponsored by AFP, signifies that treasury practitioners have demonstrated the knowledge and skills required to effectively execute critical functions related to corporate liquidity, capital and risk management.

By partnering together, AFP and Matrix Institute of Professionals are providing finance and treasury professionals in Myanmar with a new path to earn each of these prestigious designations. Each student will have access to the preparation program, plus a blended learning course taught by Matrix Institute's local instructors.

"This collaboration with Matrix Institute of Professionals was ideal as AFP seeks to help financial professionals throughout the Asia-Pacific region be successful," said Himashi Soriano, Managing Director, APAC. "This path to earning AFP's dual certifications will help practitioners throughout Myanmar distinguish themselves among their peers."

"We believe Myanmar Accounting and Finance Professionals now have access to a highly regarded professional credentials from AFP and Continuing Professional Development path to advance their careers. We aim to produce highly qualified Myanmar finance professionals for the growing corporate environment, and introduction of FP&A and Treasury designations is a great initial step," said Min Han Tun, Co-Founder and Academic Director of Matrix Institute of Professionals.

For any press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak, mrawak@afpoline.org.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. AFP established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials, which set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

About Matrix Institute of Professionals

Matrix Institute of Professionals is a school of Finance and Entrepreneurship, and a leading CFA Exam Preparation provider in Yangon, Myanmar. With a mission of developing Myanmar-trained next-generation finance professionals and encouraging finance education for SMEs, Matrix aims to become a Finance Institute with one-stop solutions and courses. Matrix offers certificates, diplomas, and workshops in financial and investment management, corporate finance, financial modeling, financial literacy, and courses designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs in Myanmar. For more information about Matrix Institute of Professionals, please contact Min Han Tun, minhantun@matrixinstitute.com.mm.

