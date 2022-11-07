New asst. county police chief hired

Nov. 7—A veteran Florida law enforcement officer has been hired as Glynn County's new assistant police chief.

O'Neal Jackson III joins the force after spending more than 30 years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which serves 1.5 million residents in the Tampa, Fla., area, said Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.

Throughout his career, Jackson has served as a patrol officer, street-level narcotics agent, investigations detective and in community services. He has served in a supervisory capacity in field training, auto theft, homicide investigations and personal crimes.

O'Neal assumes the role vacated by former assistant police chief Rickey Evans, the veteran Glynn County police officer who left to serve as chief of police in Kingsland.

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., Jackson's first day on the job with Glynn County will be Monday, Battiste said.

"I could not be more honored to have assistant chief Jackson join our force here in Glynn County," Battiste said in a statement issued Thursday night. "I know his experience and dedication to law enforcement will benefit all of us at the department but also in the community."

Jackson will earn $92,373 annually as the new assistant police chief, a county spokeswoman said.