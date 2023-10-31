Asst. U.S. Attorney appointed to handle domestic terrorism, other violent crimes in NH

Oct. 30—Tiffany Scanlon has been appointed an Assistant U.S. Attorney in New Hampshire, handling domestic terrorism cases and other violent crimes, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Scanlon has served as an assistant district attorney in the Worcester County District Attorney's Office since 2012, working in the major felony, motor vehicle homicide, gang, district court and juvenile court units.

Over the last decade, Scanlon prosecuted numerous criminal cases, including homicides, armed robberies, non-fatal shootings, firearm offenses, and aggravated assaults, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement.

"Assistant U.S. Attorney Scanlon is a veteran violent crime prosecutor," Young said. "The District of New Hampshire is fortunate to have gained an attorney with the breadth of Tiffany's experience in prosecuting violent crimes coupled with her outlook and tenacious approach to investigating and prosecuting complex cases."

In May 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire was allocated two new attorney positions to address civil rights, domestic terrorism and violent crime.

The office is still in the hiring process for an Assistant U.S. Attorney that will focus on civil rights cases, Young said.