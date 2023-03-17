Silent Witness video shows woman being hit by a truck
A woman is hit by a truck in this Silent Witness video captured on Oct. 24, 2022, near South 23rd and West Southern avenues.
A woman is hit by a truck in this Silent Witness video captured on Oct. 24, 2022, near South 23rd and West Southern avenues.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the woman in this video as well as the suspects involved in an attempted burglary that occurred on March 5.
“ ... we should be talking about whether there are tax cuts that we can implement,” Pritzker said.
Picking up an Oscar nomination (or better yet a win) can often lead to subsequent nominations in the following years. After Eddie Redmayne won Best Actor for “The Theory of Everything” in 2015, he picked up a second nomination the year later for “The Danish Girl.” And Willem Dafoe earned consecutive nominations in 2018 and […]
In court – Wednesday, during his arraignment - his attorney says it was a no-knock warrant, and Hardaway didn’t know they were police. But – body camera footage says otherwise.
Prison sentence for North Carolina man arrested over 75 times
Three Jets hit the road for Miami Gardens.
A church in Pleasanton, California, was destroyed after a giant tree fell on it during the area's recent atmospheric river-fueled storms.
Fans will be able to watch Billie Eilish acting in 'Swarm,' a new thriller show from Donald Glover about stan culture.
A teen suspect in last week's brutal beating of an autistic 15-year-old on a New York City subway platform has been arrested, police said.
If you feel like you've hit a wall with training your dog then you need to read this trainer's advice
“From that point on, doing housework wasn’t a big deal because you’ve got this big smile on your face, like, ‘Oh, my gosh! I actually did win!’”
NWS Bay Area Science and Operations Officer Warren Blier weighs in on wind damage from the latest atmospheric river system and discusses what weather lies ahead for the Golden State. A 77-mph gust hit San Francisco and winds blew out a high-rise window Tuesday.
Wisconsin is in the minority of states whose lawmakers have not legalized marijuana use in some form.
Paris Hilton is sharing her life story in “Paris Hilton: The Memoir,” a new book detailing the ups and downs of her public and private life. (March 16)
Seattle police arrived at a car crash in Ravenna and found a man that was kidnapped, said the Seattle Police Department. Police got multiple reports of a crash in a Ravenna neighborhood on Thursday morning. Witnesses saw a man climb out of the trunk of the crashed car.
The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.
Police say the men trafficked the teen for nearly two weeks.
They also recovered precious metals extracted from the catalytic converters.
"You've gotta be kidding me," the arresting officer said after Capt. James "Matt" French asked him to turn off his body camera before a field sobriety test.
A couple years ago, an 18-year-old Black teen was arrested while riding in the car with his white grandmother. Now, he’s suing the cops involved because they never said what the arrest was for besides being given a suspicious tip, per ABC 7 News. Well, what made him seem so suspicious?