An Assumption Parish man was arrested in connection with an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

Cody C. Landry, 31, of Belle Rose, is charged with third-degree rape, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

He had been previously charged with molestation and indecent behavior with a juvenile in August.

Detectives received new allegations against Landry in April, authorities said. Investigators contacted Texas authorities and requested help in finding the suspect, who was working there.

Landry was then taken into custody in Texas and was transported to Assumption Parish jail on Sunday. His bail has not yet been set.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Assumption Parish man charged with child sex crimes