Assumption Parish man pleads guilty to raping woman at gunpoint

Dequan Stewart

An Assumption Parish man has been ordered to serve over two decades in prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman at gunpoint in 2019.

Dequan Stewart, 21, of Paincourtville, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to second-degree rape, prosecutors said.

After Stewart entered his plea, state District Judge Jason Verdigets sentenced him to 23 years in prison with credit for time served.

State law defines second-degree rape as a rape committed "when the victim is prevented from resisting the act by force or threats of physical violence under circumstances where the victim reasonably believes that such resistance would not prevent the rape."

The negotiated plea resulted from an agreement Stewart made with prosecutors, officials said.

The incident occurred May 22, 2019, during a robbery reported near Napoleonville.

Several individuals arranged to conduct a drug transaction, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. When the victims arrived, they were met by several armed individuals who led them at gunpoint into a structure, where they were robbed.

Authorities said at least one of the victims was also sexually assaulted at gunpoint. The victim was taken to a hospital and was administered a rape.

A DNA sample collected from the victim was identified as belonging to Stewart, prosecutors said.

Stewart was taken into custody and was booked into the Assumption Parish jail.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle handled the prosecution.

