Assumption Parish man in work-release program accused of stealing $200,000 from employer

An Assumption Parish man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to stealing over $200,000 while enrolled in a work re-entry program for people with criminal records, prosecutors said.

Rodney Roussell, 40, of Belle Rose, pleaded guilty to bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans said.

He now faces up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1 million.

According to court papers, Rousell had begun working for a New Orleans company on Aug. 1, 2017, through a work re-entry program for people with criminal histories. He had previously been convicted of financial crimes.

The company provided Roussell with wage and incentive payments for being employed for a certain length of time, prosecutors said.

The company also provided Roussell with rental assistance which was paid to another company called MC and Associates, according to court documents. However, Rousell did not tell his employer that he was the president and registered agent of MC and Associates.

Roussell’s employer, which maintained a business account with JPMorgan Chase Bank, made electronic salary payments to the defendant. Roussell was not authorized to make payments of any kind using money in the account, prosecutors said.

From April 2018 to around June 2018, Roussell began using the bank’s online account and mobile app to transfer money from his employer’s account to pay the balance of his own banking card. Prosecutors said he used the account on 18 separate occasions.

According to court documents, Roussell also used his employer’s bank account for personal expenses like Amazon, Costco and Sam’s Club. He ended up stealing $213,372 from the account.

The FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige O’Hale are handling the prosecution.

Roussell is scheduled to be sentenced June 14 in U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry’s courtroom.

