Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy fired after being charged with child sex crimes

An Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy was arrested and fired over the weekend after authorities said he had sex with a teenage girl.

Austin Joseph Isibor, 23, of Napoleonville, is charged with two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

He was taken into custody Saturday after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint by the teen’s father, authorities said.

Isibor, a uniformed deputy for the department since February, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl at his home May 6, authorities said. Detectives learned Isibor also had sexual contact with the same girl in December at his home.

Investigators were granted multiple search warrants and later obtained a warrant for Isibor’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is something we have zero tolerance for,” Capt. Lonny Cavalier said on Monday. “Zero. These are the worst crimes you can commit. Regardless of the circumstances, at the end of the day we know that it’s unlawful to engage in a sexual act with a person under the age of 18. There’s no way around that.”

Isibor, who was fired immediately after his arrest, was booked into the Assumption Parish jail, where he remains without bail.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said no one is above the law.

“We hold our employees to the highest of legal standards and no person is above the law when such incidents occur,” Falcon said.

Because police enforce the law, they are held to higher standards, Cavalier said.

“We hold everybody to the highest level possible and these are the things we’re supposed to be policing,” he said. “We’re not in the business of committing crimes. We’re supposed to be policing crimes. It does give a stain to the department and to the good people that are working there.”

