What Is Assured Guaranty's (NYSE:AGO) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 50% in the last month alone, although it is still down 38% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 34% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Assured Guaranty

How Does Assured Guaranty's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Assured Guaranty's P/E of 7.58 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.4) for companies in the insurance industry is higher than Assured Guaranty's P/E.

NYSE:AGO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

Assured Guaranty's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Assured Guaranty's earnings per share fell by 15% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.5% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Assured Guaranty's Balance Sheet

Assured Guaranty has net cash of US$202m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Assured Guaranty's P/E Ratio

Assured Guaranty trades on a P/E ratio of 7.6, which is below the US market average of 13.6. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Assured Guaranty's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.0 to 7.6 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.