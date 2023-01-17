AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASTS) future prospects. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. With the latest financial year loss of US$19m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$27m, the US$1.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is AST SpaceMobile's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering AST SpaceMobile, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$101m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of AST SpaceMobile's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

