Astanza Wins Top Aesthetic Company, Best Laser Service and Training, and Best Laser Company to Work For in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awards

2 min read

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The industry-leading laser company, Astanza Laser, was recently announced the recipient of three Aesthetic Everything® awards: Top Aesthetic Company, Best Laser Service and Training, and Best Laser Company to Work For. Aesthetic Everything received over 40,000 votes during the online voting process for the world's largest aesthetic professionals network.

Astanza Laser is the leading laser manufacturer for aesthetic procedures like laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Astanza Laser)
Astanza Laser is the leading laser manufacturer for aesthetic procedures like laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Astanza Laser)

Aesthetic Everything is the premier aesthetics network for plastic surgeons, dermatologists, medical spas, laser companies, aestheticians, aesthetic brands and companies, celebrities, makeup artists, athletes, the beauty industry, and more. They are dedicated to bringing together the entire aesthetic, beauty, and cosmetic industries to create jobs and opportunities while highlighting leaders in each field. Not only do they host the Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awards annually, but they're also the creator of the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Over the past decade, Astanza has continued to deliver the most advanced laser technologies for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesion removal, acne treatment, and more. The award-winning company's laser devices are trusted by leading physicians, medical spas, laser clinics, tattoo shops, and aesthetic practices worldwide.

"Since our early stages, Astanza has strived to become a leading provider for laser technology in the aesthetic industry. Winning these multiple awards recognizes our determination to provide the highest quality service, training, and customer support for our clients," said David Murrell, President of Astanza.

"I'm especially proud of Astanza for winning the award for Best Laser Company to Work For. Our company's core values include unconventional actions that you don't typically see in corporate mission statements. We put an emphasis on having fun every day and taking care of our team members to create a happy work environment, increase productivity, and supply exceptional support for our clients."

The recipients of the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awards represent the innovative industry leaders who are setting high standards for aesthetic excellence. For more information, visit https://aestheticeverything.com/.

About Astanza Laser
Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astanza-wins-top-aesthetic-company-best-laser-service-and-training-and-best-laser-company-to-work-for-in-the-aesthetic-everything-2020-aesthetic-and-cosmetic-awards-301176625.html

SOURCE Astanza Laser

