Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Astec Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$11m ÷ (US$945m - US$284m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Astec Industries has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Astec Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Astec Industries here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Astec Industries Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Astec Industries. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Astec Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Astec Industries' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 31% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

