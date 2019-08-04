Will This Asteroid Heading Toward Vertex Pharmaceuticals Make Impact?

On July 25, an asteroid around the size of a dozen loaded container ships came within 45,000 miles of your head and you didn't even know it. If it had arrived 40 minutes earlier, the giant space rock would have appeared in the sky and slammed into us long before anyone would have had a chance to call Bruce Willis.

NASA didn't realize how close to a major catastrophe we were until a few days after the danger had passed. Unlike NASA, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) can see an asteroid heading toward its cystic fibrosis franchise from at least a few years away. The first group of patients to try a potential new treatment from Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) recently completed a single-dose study, and the results are compelling.

Asteroid heading towards earth. More

Image source: Getty Images.

It isn't time for Vertex investors to start building underground bunkers, but they'll want to keep both eyes on the incoming competition. Here's why.

Being lonely at the top is great for shareholders

Coaxing misshapen cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) proteins to do their job properly, using small-molecule drugs, seemed impossible before Vertex made it happen -- and it isn't getting any easier. The company's first cystic fibrosis drug, Kalydeco, earned FDA approval in 2012, and Vertex still doesn't have any potential competition on its tail.

Vertex's CF monopoly has given the company enough pricing power to drive product revenues up to an annualized $3.8 billion. As a result, the company was able to generate $1.26 billion in free cash flow over the past year while spending $1.45 billion researching and developing new drugs.

There are only around 75,000 CF patients in the U.S., EU, and Australia combined, and an application for a triplet-combination is in front of the FDA at the moment. That's probably enough to keep Vertex's top line climbing for a long time, unless a viable competitor in this limited space forces Vertex to cut prices.

Three scientists discussing the contents of a test tube. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Something different

While Vertex's pills give problematic CFTR a helping hand, MRT5005 from Translate Bio is an inhaled delivery system for messenger RNA (mRNA) transcribed from a functioning CFTR gene. In theory, Translate's candidate should allow lung cells to produce functional CFTR on their own, and results from the first dozen patients tested in a phase 1 study suggest it's on the right track.