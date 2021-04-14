An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There will be no "Armageddon" type of situation on Earth after an asteroid the size of car just missed hitting Earth on Monday.

The asteroid, known as 2021 GW4, traveled at 18,700 miles per hour when it passed the planet. At its closest, the asteroid was just over 12,000 miles away from Earth's surface at 9:01 a.m. ET. For reference, most geostationary satellites are around 22,000 miles away and the moon is roughly 238,900 miles away.

The asteroid was first discovered on April 8 at the Catalina Sky Survey in Mt. Lemmon, Arizona.

Astronomer and founder of the Virtual Telescope Project Gianluca Masi said it was "an exceptionally close encounter." He captured an image of the asteroid when it was over 186,000 miles from Earth and can be seen in the middle of the image with an arrow pointed at it.

Telescope image of asteroid 2021 GW4, which came close to hitting Earth.
"We repeat this is an absolutely safe close approach. Asteroids of that size coming so close are relatively rare, but so far this year we had four objects coming within 0.07 lunar distance from Earth’s center: 2021 GW4 is the largest of these four rocks," Masi said.

NASA estimated that the asteroid was between 3.5-7.7 meters long, and tracked how close its orbit came to Earth's. The size is the reason why people were not able to see it without a telescope.

'What is that in sky?': Witnesses see rare fireball explode in sky over Florida

Asteroids aren't completely random?: Mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle, study finds

Earth has dodged a couple of space bullets recently after NASA announced the 1,100-foot-long asteroid Apophis would not hit Earth in the next 100 years. That asteroid is projected to come within 20,000 miles of Earth on April 13, 2029.

It's common for space rocks similar to 2021 GW4 to hit Earth as it happens about once a year, according to NASA. However space rocks smaller than 25 meters, over three times the size of 2021 GW4, often burn up and create, "an impressive fireball" as they enter Earth's atmosphere.

NASA estimates that it would take an asteroid more than half a mile long to cause worldwide effects after impact.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Asteroid the size of a car came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    In the world of astronomy, there would be no bigger accomplishment than finding life on a planet outside of Earth. We know there's no intelligent life in our solar system outside of Earth. There's still a chance we find some form of life on Mars or, better yet, beneath the icy crusts of moons like Enceladus or Europa, but if we want to find extraterrestrial life we might have to look to other star systems for it. That means attempting to glean information from observations made at an incredible distance, and as a new research paper published in AGU Advances points out, we might end up "finding" life that isn't really there. In the paper, the authors explain that current telescope technology may ultimately produce false positives when researchers are trying to find signs of life in other worlds. They say that while we may be able to detect the presence of oxygen in a planet's atmosphere with greater and greater reliability, this isn't enough to declare a planet habitable, much less determine if there's life present there. Telescopes capable of "characterizing planetary environments" would be absolutely critical for scientists hoping to prove life exists on another world. This means detecting other so-called "biosignatures" that hint at the presence of life in addition to the fact that a planet may have oxygen available. "This is useful because it shows there are ways to get oxygen in the atmosphere without life, but there are other observations you can make to help distinguish these false positives from the real deal," Joshua Krissansen-Totton, first author of the study, said in a statement. "For each scenario, we try to say what your telescope would need to be able to do to distinguish this from biological oxygen." The issue here isn't so much that oxygen is a poor indicator of life. Indeed, oxygen is, as far as we know, required for life to exist on a planet, so finding it in a planet's atmosphere would be a very big step toward determining habitability. However, we know that oxygen could exist on a planet without life, since the breakdown of water from radiation could also cause oxygen to built up in a planet's atmosphere. At the same time, geological events can produce an abundance of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, and seeing all of these gasses together around a planet might make scientists jump to the conclusion that there is life there when in reality it's nothing more than a wet, lifeless rock. "If you run the model for Earth, with what we think was the initial inventory of volatiles, you reliably get the same outcome every time—without life you don't get oxygen in the atmosphere," Krissansen-Totton explains. "But we also found multiple scenarios where you can get oxygen without life."