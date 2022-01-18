An Asteroid Larger Than the Tallest Building on Earth Will Pass By Our Planet in Record Proximity Today

Catch the livestream to spot this out-of-this-world and "potentially hazardous" event beginning at 3 p.m. eastern time today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories