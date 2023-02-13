Asteroid lights up sky above English Channel

A small asteroid has entered the Earth's atmosphere and was seen lighting up the sky above the English Channel, creating a stunning shooting star effect.

The 1m (3ft) meteoroid - or small asteroid - was seen shortly before 03:00 GMT on Monday morning.

Social media users, some based in the south of England, shared footage of the rock which has been dubbed Sar2667.

It is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance.

The European Space Agency tweeted that it was "a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!"

The agency earlier said the object was expected to "safely strike" the earth's atmosphere near to the French city of Rouen.

The International Meteor Organization, a Belgium-based non-profit organisation, said the object would have entered about 4km (2.5 miles) from the French coast, and would create a "fireball" effect.

The last asteroid predicted to enter the Earth's atmosphere in advance was seen in the sky above Ontario, Canada in November last year.