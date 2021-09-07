Asteroids, meteors and comets: What are the differences?
Our solar system is full of floating space debris: Comets, meteors, asteroids and more. What are the differences that make up these various space rocks?
Our solar system is full of floating space debris: Comets, meteors, asteroids and more. What are the differences that make up these various space rocks?
One chilly morning in February 2017, a tall Chinese scientist in his 50s named Yuan Zhiming showed Bernard Cazeneuve, then the French prime minister, around Wuhan's new high-security pathogen lab. Built with French engineering, it was China's first P4 lab, one of several dozen in the world with that highest security designation. Yuan, the director of the lab, had worked more than a decade to make it a reality. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories f
Blue Origin promised United Launch Alliance new engines in time for 2019. It's already missed that deadline, and 2022 is coming up fast.
IPAC/Caltech/NASAThe Milky Way galaxy just got a lot weirder. More to the point, our understanding of how weird the galaxy is got a lot better.It’s possible the Milky Way is positively teeming with a startling number of dead stars, some of which might be nearly as old as the galaxy itself.We have an amateur stargazer to thank for the discovery. Dan Caselden was playing the video game Counter-Strike late one night back in 2018 when a custom software program he’d created for analyzing data from a
Designed to fly multiple daily missions, Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II introduces a concept of true sustainability to the space race.
A study re-examines the evidence for a proposal first suggested in 2016 — that the hypothetical Planet 9 could explain anomalies seen by astronomers in the outer solar system.
There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl
Altos Labs hopes to develop technology to reprogram human cells so they have the properties of stem cells, according to MIT Tech Review.
John Kraus/NetflixAny current review of Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space is inherently incomplete, since the five-part Netflix docuseries is aiming to debut in real time alongside the event it’s depicting: the Sept. 15 launch of SpaceX’s Inspiration4, which will be the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—a feat it’ll accomplish multiple times during its three-day journey, at speeds of 17,500 mph and at a height greater than that of the International Space Station. Consequently,
European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has released new, glorious images of a rare blue aurora in Earth's southern hemisphere. The post Astronaut Captures Stunning Images of Rare Blue Hued Auroras appeared first on Nerdist.
After initially failing to capture sample of rock, NASA has confirmed that Perseverance succeeded in its second attempt.
Scientists say that the recordings are evidence that musk ducks are like parrots in that they are vocal language learners.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) faces another setback in its gene therapy development program after the FDA placed the phenylketonuria (PKU) gene therapy trial on hold. The Phase 1/2 Phearless study is evaluating BMN 307, an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy for PKU. PKU is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and is characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid commonly found in many foods. The agency ordered the pause on the
San Francisco-based Orbit Fab secured $10 million in its latest funding round, and defense companies want to be a part of the company's growth.
Bringing order and understanding to unstructured information located across disparate silos has been one of more significant breakthroughs of the big data era, and today a European startup that has built a platform to help with this challenge specifically in the area of life sciences -- and has, notably, been used by labs to sequence and so far identify two major Covid-19 variants -- is announcing some funding to continue building out its tools to a wider set of use cases, and to expand into North America. Seqera Labs, a Barcelona-based data orchestration and workflow platform tailored to help scientists and engineers order and gain insights from cloud-based genomic data troves, as well as to tackle other life science applications that involve harnessing complex data from multiple locations, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding.
Researchers have found antibiotic resistance in wild brown bears in Sweden, using museum collections to study the effects of the drugs over time.
German industrial orders climbed to a new high in July, official data showed Monday, as the economy continued its strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Health regulators in five countries are examining a prenatal test that collects the DNA of women and fetuses for research, while some doctors that promoted it and clinics that sell it say they were unaware the company that produces it also conducts research with the Chinese military. The test, made by Shenzhen-based BGI Group and marketed under the brand name NIFTY, is sold in at least 52 countries. The regulators' concerns, raised in response to a Reuters report, highlight the challenges of regulatory oversight when genetic data is sent from one country to another.
The Inspiration4 mission is about to set off to orbit, with perhaps the four most unusual space explorers in history. Together, they will represent a milestone in space tourism, as the first ever human spaceflight to orbit by a crew entirely made up of private citizens.
Scientific experts insisting on waiting for results from medical trial first
Disruptive school measures may need to be reinstated if Covid case numbers reach 100,000 a day, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.