Asteroids, meteors and comets: What are the differences?

Bringing order and understanding to unstructured information located across disparate silos has been one of more significant breakthroughs of the big data era, and today a European startup that has built a platform to help with this challenge specifically in the area of life sciences -- and has, notably, been used by labs to sequence and so far identify two major Covid-19 variants -- is announcing some funding to continue building out its tools to a wider set of use cases, and to expand into North America. Seqera Labs, a Barcelona-based data orchestration and workflow platform tailored to help scientists and engineers order and gain insights from cloud-based genomic data troves, as well as to tackle other life science applications that involve harnessing complex data from multiple locations, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding.