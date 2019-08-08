Asthma deaths have increased by a third in a decade as hot summers, air pollution and lack of care blamed

Asthma deaths have increased by a third in a decade with extremely hot summers, air pollution and complacency all blamed for the sharp rise.

More than 1,400 people died from an asthma attack last year, an eight per cent increase compared to 2017 and up 33 per cent since 2007.

The charity believes that recent extreme weather combined with a lack of basic care and a general misunderstanding about the seriousness of asthma is driving the soaring rates.

The 10 hottest years recorded in Britain have all occurred since the start of the century and the UK saw its hottest ever day in July when temperatures reached 38.7C in Cambridgeshire.

Hot air and hay fever can cause people’s airways to narrow leaving them struggling to breathe Stifling conditions also increase the amount of pollutants, pollen and mould in the air which trigger asthma.

In the South East, which has seen the hottest temperatures in recent years, there was a 25 per cent increase in asthma deaths between 2017 and 2018, while London recorded a 17 per cent rise.

Asthma UK is now is calling on the NHS to take urgent action to make sure people know how to manage their condition properly.

Kay Boycott, Chief Executive of the charity said: “It is completely unacceptable that thousands of people with asthma in England and Wales have died needlessly from asthma attacks.

“The same mistakes are being made again and again because essential recommendations have not been implemented. This lack of action is costing lives and devastating families and communities.

“The NHS must act now to ensure that everyone with asthma in England and Wales gets basic asthma care.”

Around 4.8 million people in England and Wales have asthma. Under recommended national guidelines, each should get a yearly review with their GP or asthma nurse, a check to ensure they are using their inhaler properly and a written asthma action plan.

Yet the charity has found that 60 per cent of people with asthma - some 2.9 million - are not receiving the basic care.

In December 2017, Sophie Holman, 10, of Romford, Essex, died after suffering 10 life threatening asthma attacks. The coroner found that she did not have a written asthma action plan meaning each attack was treated separately which was found to have contributed to her death.

The National Review of Asthma Deaths (NRAD), commissioned by the NHS and Department of Health five years ago, found that two-thirds of asthma deaths could have been prevented by better basic care meaning more than 900 lives a year could now be saved.

Nicki Davis, 49, of Wimblington, Cambridgeshire lost her eight-year-old son Bailey, to a fatal asthma attack in March 2017.

“Bailey died in front of me, at just eight years old,” she said.

“No-one should have to go through what we have. It’s appalling that in this day and age people are still dying from asthma.

“How many more lives have to be cut short before people realise how serious asthma can be? Everyone with asthma should get basic asthma care to keep them well. It could save lives.”

Responding to the new figures, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, said:“It’s deeply concerning to hear that the death toll for asthma, a manageable long-term condition, in England and Wales is the highest it’s been for a decade.

“It is vitally important that patients understand their own treatment and how to properly use equipment, such as inhalers, peak flow meters, and spacer devices - and GPs and our teams play an important role in ensuring patients of all ages feel more confident about managing their asthma appropriately and effectively.

“Ultimately, we need more GPs and more members of the practice team so that we can spend longer with our patients with asthma.”