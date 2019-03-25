Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato To Accompany DB4 Zagato Recreations

Every DB4 Zagato reaction comes with a matching Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato. The pair forms the DBZ Centenary Collection

The Aston Martin DB4 Zagato is an Aston Martin legend, with the design highlighted as one of the most beautiful cars the British marque has ever made. Today they change hands for millions of dollars, and Aston Martin has even decided to produce 19 recreation cars for those with the cash. However, these Zagato continuation cars come with a free gift – a bespoke Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato.

Not to be mistaken for the handful of recent Zagato cars produced of late, this Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato features a unique design that serves as a modern-day homage to the DB4, of which it will accompany. Just 19 examples will be built with it being impossible to obtain a brand-new GT Zagato without its matching DB4 Zagato recreation.

The car is a collaboration between the Zagato design house in Italy and Aston Martin’s design team in the UK, a combination that has resulted in a striking GT car. It hosts the typical Zagato design traits such as a double-bubble roof, but also blends elements of new-age Aston into its distinctive shape.

While totally redesigned inside and out, the new Aston Martin retains the same underpinnings as the regular DBS. It will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine capable of producing 715hp.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, said: “In the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation we have one of the world’s most beautiful and instantly recognisable pieces of car design. Creating a car fit to stand alongside it was always going to be a formidable challenge, but also a great motivation.’

He continued: ‘Sensational-looking and extremely rare, it is the modern incarnation of a timeless icon.’

The Aston Martin DB4 Zagato joins other continuation models including the DB4 GT and Goldfinger DB5 models. Each Zagato will feature a 380hp motor with the model matching the original car’s construction exactly. As such, the DB4 Zagato is a track-only vehicle as it will not meet modern-day road requirements.

The original DB4 Zagato was designed to go racing and take on Ferrari’s 250 GT, initially in the hands of racing legends Sir Stirling Moss. Sadly, the DB4 GT Zagato wasn’t a sales success, with the original planned run of 25 cars being scaled down to just 19. Today these original cars are worth a fortune, one example selling for £10.1 million at Goodwood last year.

Known as the DBZ Centenary Collection, each of the 19 pairs of cars comes with a price tag of nearly $8 million plus local taxes. Deliveries of the DB4 Zagato recreations are to begin in late 2019, with customers collecting the keys to their DBS GT Zagatos in early 2020.

