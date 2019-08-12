Aston Martin Handcrafts 19 DB4 GT Zagato Continuation Models

Using artisan methods and modern facilities, the British automaker is producing beautiful works of art.

There’s no questioning Aston Martin’s dedication to creating strong ties with its past. While some automakers put forth a few token efforts, the British company is pouring major resources into making 19 DB4 GT Zagato Continuation models using top-tier production methods. This is car craftsmanship at its finest.

Aston Martin is using a mixture of old craftsmanship techniques to build the cars, plus modern technological advancements. Don’t expect a touchscreen in any of these DB4 GT Zagato Continuations, because they are pure vehicles through and through.

With production automation, electrification, and all the latest technologies emphasized over other elements in modern cars, this is a breath of fresh air. Each of these “new old” cars is a thing of beauty. Drivers will enjoy a more connected feeling with the machine and road, making the experience significant.

The work is being performed at the Aston Martin Works new Continuation facilities, located in Newport Pagnell. Thanks to the new facilities, there’s the capacity to work on numerous Continuation cars at the same time, with ten DB4 GT Zagato Continuation models going through the build process now. Each one requires about 4,500 work hours to complete, with exacting standards enforced.

Back in the 1960s, the Aston Martin DB4 Zagato was built to take on Ferrari in motorsports. A true performance machine, they were just as beautiful as they were capable. Only 19 were originally made, so each one is highly sought after. These Continuation models are truly modern classic cars, and the lucky few who will own them are in for a real treat.

It was in 2017 that Aston Martin found success making a limited run of 25 DB4 GT Continuation models for collectors. After this run of DB4 GT Zagato Continuations, the company plans to take on its next continuation project: the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition. Those are slated to hit the market in 2020.

