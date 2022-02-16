Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LON:AML) shareholders are up 5.8% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 95%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 46% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

On a more encouraging note the company has added UK£75m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' revenue dropped 9.1% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 25% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' TSR, at -85% is higher than its share price return of -95%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings shareholders are down 46% for the year, but the broader market is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 23% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings .

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

