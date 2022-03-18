Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc's (LON:AML) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. On 31 December 2021, the UK£1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of UK£192m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£33m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

