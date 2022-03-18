Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML): Is Breakeven Near?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc's (LON:AML) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. On 31 December 2021, the UK£1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of UK£192m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£33m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 65%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

