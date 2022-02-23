Aston Martin sales rev up on higher prices, more profitable cars

FILE PHOTO: An Aston Martin logo is pictured at the factory in Saint Athan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Carey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lawrence Stroll
    Canadian billionaire

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) -Aston Martin narrowed its annual loss in 2021 as sales surged and the company said on Wednesday it expected further improvements this year as it launches new, more profitable models and plans to raise prices across its model line-up.

The British luxury carmaker said it expected to see sales rise again in 2022, despite ongoing global supply chain disruptions that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said last month its core earnings for 2021 were affected by delays in shipments of its limited-edition Valkyrie sports car.

It said on Wednesday it expected to ship between 75 and 90 Valkyries in 2022.

The carmaker added it planned to launch its first fully-electric vehicle in 2025 and that as of 2026 all new car lines would have an electric option.

Fictional secret agent James Bond's car brand of choice has had a tough time since floating in 2018, failing to meet expectations and burning through cash, prompting it to bring in fresh investment from billionaire Lawrence Stroll in 2020, who now serves as the company's executive chairman.

"We have successfully transitioned our operating model to that of an ultra-luxury performance brand, with customer demand well ahead of supply," Stroll said in a statement. "Our core business is strong and delivered to plan, with substantially improved profitability."

The first two new vehicles produced by Aston Martin's new management - the DBX707, a luxury SUV, and the V12 Vantage, a powerful sports car - will be launched this year "with improved profitability compared with prior models," the company said.

Aston Martin said it had started incorporating technology from shareholder Mercedes-Benz, which increased its stake in the struggling carmaker in 2020, but added there were "currently no plans to issue additional shares" to the German carmaker until early 2023.

That deal in 2020 expanded an existing supply agreement to give Aston Martin access to key Mercedes' technology, including hybrid and electric drive systems.

Aston Martin reported an operating loss of 76.5 million pounds ($104 million) for 2021, versus 323 million pounds the previous year, as sales jumped 82% to nearly 6,200 units.

($1 = 0.7359 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Carey Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This image shows a geological formation unrelated to the San Andreas Fault

    An image of a ground fissure has been shared repeatedly in Sri Lankan social media posts alongside a claim it shows a portion of the San Andreas Fault in California. In reality, the image shows a geological formation called the Black Crack in the US state of Utah, which an expert told AFP is unrelated to the San Andreas Fault.The image was shared on Facebook on January 15.Its Sinhala-language caption translates as: "Considered one of the most dangerous locations in the world, the San Andreas fau

  • U.S. market fallout from Russia-Ukraine strife may be brief, some strategists say

    (Reuters) -As the S&P 500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends. Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P 500 down nearly 10% from an all-time high hit in early January. The benchmark index was recently off around 0.7% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Is Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Univar Solutions Inc. ( NYSE:UNVR ) by taking...

  • Metro Bank's annual loss narrows as turnaround picks up pace

    It has since launched a turnaround plan focussing on cost controls, revenue and net interest margin growth, balance sheet improvement and infrastructure investment, among others. Metro reported an underlying pretax loss of 171.3 million pounds ($232.87 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 271.8 million pounds the prior year, when it was hit by large pandemic-related bad loan provisions. Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, rose to 1.4% from 1.22% last year, helping the bank start 2022 on a strong footing as it continues to focus on improving yields amid rising interest rates.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Louisiana-Pacific 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Billionaire Vitek’s Property Firm Is on Brink of Joining Club of Europe’s Biggest Landlords

    (Bloomberg) -- CPI Property Group SA is on the cusp of taking over Immofinanz AG and joining the club of Europe’s biggest landlords.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeThe real-estate company owned by C

  • Classic car fan's collection worth £500,000 destroyed as brutal storms hit Britain

    Ewen Sergison was left counting the cost after his vehicles were destroyed in 100mph winds as storms battered Britain.

  • Stellantis profitability beats target in first year after merger

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis said the margin on its adjusted operating profit climbed to 11.8% in its debut year, above its target of around 10%, thanks to strong execution on synergies, which generated around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in net cash benefits. "Record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement on Wednesday. Tavares will next week present the group's detailed business plan, just over a year after Stellantis was created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

  • Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’

    The video is part of the pair's weekly Sunday Lunch series

  • Barclays boosts investor payouts after record annual profit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a record annual profit for 2021 and returned 2.5 billion pounds to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance. The British lender on Wednesday reported a pretax profit of 8.4 billion pounds ($11.42 billion), above analyst expectations and nearly tripled from 3.1 billion pounds a year ago. It follows a run of vastly improved results for British lenders, after HSBC reported it had more than doubled its annual profits on Tuesday.

  • China’s Gas Prices Surge to Record as World Grapples with Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s domestic liquefied natural gas price surged to a record on frigid temperatures, a scenario that may spur its importers to snap up cargoes from the spot market and further tighten global supplies.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Say

  • Shoud You Consider Buying Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Shares?

    Laughing Water Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, an investment in Class A shares of Laughing Water Capital (“LWC”) returned less than 1% vs 11.0% and 2.1% for the SP500TR and R2000 respectively. For the […]

  • Crypto adoption: 'Right now it’s about gaming,' Ava Labs president says

    Ava Labs President John Wu joins Yahoo Finance's Crypto in 2022 special to discuss the next wave of blockchain adoption, involving DAOs, NFTs, gaming, web3, and the metaverse, as well as what's next for crypto.

  • Stacey Abrams: Georgia should 'follow the science' on mask-wearing

    Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a prominent Democrat and voting rights advocate, told Yahoo Finance in a new interview that her home state should be "very intentional" about relaxing its mask-wearing guidelines.

  • EU countries agree to admit travellers vaccinated with WHO-approved shots

    European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against COVID-19 authorised by the World Health Organization, easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines. The EU has so far authorised vaccines produced by Pfizer-BionTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (when produced in Europe), Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. In addition to these shots, the WHO has also approved the vaccines produced by Chinese makers Sinopharm and Sinovac and by Indian company Bharat Biotech.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]