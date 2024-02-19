Aston Martin recruits 400 for sports car jobs in Gaydon and St Athan

The new roles begin next month

Luxury car maker Aston Martin will recruit about 400 technicians to help produce its "next generation" of sports cars.

The staff, to be based at Gaydon, Warwickshire, and St Athan, Glamorgan, will support production of the DBX707 luxury SUV.

The firm said demand for the SUV and the introduction of other models led to the move.

The jobs will be agency roles and recruitment has already started.

"We are delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities," said Simon Smith, Aston Martin's chief people officer.

The workers will be recruited for two sites