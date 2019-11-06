Aston Martin Reveals the DBX SUV's Interior and Price

From Car and Driver

Aston Martin's first SUV, the DBX, will have a starting price of $192,086.

An image of the interior confirms that this new model use Aston's family architecture.

The full unveiling of the Aston Martin DBX will take place in China on November 20 and it will go on sale in early 2020.

Aston is determined to build hype for the launch of its first SUV, but ahead of the formal unveiling of the DBX in China later this month, the company has released a single image of the car's interior and also confirmed the starting price of $192,086. That positions it above the V-8 version of the Bentley Bentayga, but means it will be less expensive than the Lamborghini Urus and substantially cheaper than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. What's an SUV-seeking millionaire to do?



The interior image shows that the finished car will boast an entirely predictable level of leather trim, with hides used for the dashboard, armrest, and other bits of interior trim. We can also see the sculpted rear seats. There is some wood trim on the center console, although Aston stresses that buyers will be able to specify a wide variety of different materials. Although the image doesn't really show it, we hear that the DBX has a "bridged center console" with space for stowage beneath it.

Photo credit: Aston Martin More

The DBX will have a digital instrument cluster and continues to have gear-selector buttons the dashboard, a familiar brand trademark. There is also a sizeable touchscreen interface flush-integrated into the dashboard rather than mounted in a separate pod as it is in the company's sports cars. Aston says that particular care has been paid to both cabin ergonomics and the DBX's driving position, with the car designed to accommodate everyone from a 95th percentile male to a 5th percentile woman.

We will have to wait for more details on the car's technology and features, but Aston has already confirmed that it will use a 542-horsepower version of the 4.0-liter AMG V-8 that powers both the Vantage and the entry-level DB11. We also know that it will have a bonded aluminum structure, a nine-speed automatic transmission, adjustable ride height, and an electric anti-roll-bar system similar to the one offered on the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes GLS.

We'll be able to show you what the exterior looks like and drop a full technical breakdown later this month when the DBX makes its debut November 20 in Shanghai, China.

You Might Also Like