Aston Martin Unveils Its First-Ever SUV

Aston Martin just unveiled its first-ever SUV. This all-new vehicle, the DBX, enters an increasingly crowded field of ultra-luxurious six-figure sport utility vehicles that includes the Lamborghini Urus, the Bentley Bentayga, and the forthcoming Ferrari Purosange. Yet the Aston stands out for its beauty, a commodity that is surprisingly rare in this exclusive category.

The DBX is, in fact, a quite lovely interpretation of the sport utility concept, with a shape that is sharply raked and flowing, yet still muscular and purposeful. We are especially drawn to its aggressive front end, featuring the brand’s signature “waterfall” grille, as well as its pronounced and sports car–like spoiler lip at the rear. The long hood, blacked-out rear glass, and steeply swept rear hatch help contribute to this sporty profile and stance.

More

And yet, the most surprising thing about the DBX is its interior. Clever packaging, a giant panoramic glass roof, and the use of a dedicated platform (instead of one engineered for another application and then converted to this use) allow for the allotment of room on the inside that feels much more spacious than the exterior footprint of the vehicle would suggest.

More

Of course, the DBX interior also features all the proper Aston Martin heritage luxury signatures: Bridge of Weir leathers, woolen carpets, and real wood veneer trim. But it also offers an assortment of intriguing new material options. This includes solid wood, bronze mesh, a flax-derived composite trim (linen is another flax derivative), and a naturally water-resistant fabric made mainly from wool—useful in an all-weather, go-anywhere vehicle. And in a market segment where Fibonacci-patterned perforated metal speaker grilles have become de rigueur interior jewelry, the DBX stands out by blanketing its tweeters in pierced cowhide.

For those rugged types who want to add personalization and cost to the $189,000 base price of this SUV, a myriad of lifestyle options are available. A pet package offers a cozy dog bed, water bowls, a protector for the rear hatch sill to avoid scampering scratches, and a power washer to rinse the polo field muck from the retriever. The snow package has a roof rack that can latch up to six pairs of skis, as well as interior boot warmers to make the run down the first triple diamond a bit less frosty. The touring pack comes with four or six pieces of custom luggage, special interior saddlebags, and a first aid kit (if medical attention is required, remind us not to go on this tour). The event pack features picnic blankets and baskets, special collapsible seats, and, this being a pointedly British vehicle, umbrellas.

More