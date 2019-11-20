Aston Martin unveils first SUV in brand's history

Despite having been founded over a century ago, Aston Martin has only just unveiled its very first SUV: the DBX.

On Tuesday evening in Los Angeles and simultaneously at a Wednesday event in Beijing, Aston Martin began a momentous new chapter in the book of its century-long history: the British luxury car brand unveiled its inaugural SUV model.

According to the company, the DBX represents a "new era in Aston Martin's pursuit to deliver exceptional performance, style and usability in a segment previously unexplored by the world-famous manufacturer."

The model is the fourth vehicle launched under the Second Century Plan, a transformation strategy with three phases -- business stabilization, core strengthening, and expansion of product portfolio -- that aim ultimately at converting the company into a sustainable luxury business. This launch is part of Phase Three.

The DBX is built on a brand new, dedicated SUV platform and has a body made from bonded aluminum. Such a material keeps the vehicle moderately lightweight which enables driving dynamics worthy of the Aston Martin name. For the first time, an Aston Martin model has five full-size full grain seats -- all with "equal space and comfort."

The same 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that can be found in the DB11 and Vantage has been updated and specially tuned for the DBX to deliver approximately 542hp of power and 516 ft-lbs. of torque via an all-wheel drive system. After accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, the SUV can continue on to a top speed of 181mph.

In addition to the passenger space in the model, the DBX also offers 632 liters of trunk space which has been designed to accommodate various types of baggage like suitcases, golf bags, and ski equipment. The space can be further customized with one of Aston Martin's optional accessory packages like the Pet package which comes with a portable washer or the Snow package which comes with a set of boot warmers.

Before added packages and customization, the Aston Martin DBS has an MSRP of $189,900 and can be ordered now. Deliveries will begin in Q2 of next year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jk0Zrv8Q1-M&feature=emb_logo