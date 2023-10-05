The Aston Martin Valkyrie Was Designed in a Pub

Gerard + Belevender

Like many amazing and awful ideas, the Aston Martin Valkyrie was conceived over many beers at a pub. In the summer of 2015, four men sat at the Birch outside the city of Milton Keynes and roughly sketched out what would become the batshit-­insane Valkyrie—a road-legal vehicle that would cost vastly more to build than planned, require its occupants to wear headphones to avoid hearing damage, and, according to one senior Aston team member, redefine “the definition of stress.”

This story originally appeared in Volume 19 of Road & Track.

At that pub were: the world’s greatest living race-car designer, Adrian Newey, who dreamed of building a road car; Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner, who wanted to keep Newey happy so he wouldn’t leave for Ferrari; and recently appointed Aston CEO Andy Palmer and his advisor and marketing man, Simon Sproule, both of whom sought instant credibility for Aston in the mid-engine sports-car realm.

Thus began a story that continues to this day. It’s also roughly when Bart Lenaerts and Lies De Mol of Waft Publishing started documenting the process that resulted in building salable Val­kyries. For six years, the couple attended meetings, test sessions, and design reviews. The outcome of that work, done with the cooperation of Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, is A Wild Ride, a 335-page tome chronicling the often arduous, sometimes funny, and occasionally joyous attempt to build “Adrian’s car.” The light and lively text favors deep technical discussion over political wrangling, although both inevitably come up. The authors had access to sketches and technical drawings, as well as full photographic privileges, so A Wild Ride reveals nooks and crannies usually unavailable to outsiders.

Should that €90 book prove too skimpy, Waft also offers the Valkyrie of Valkyrie books, the €950 four-volume, 778-page Inside Val­kyrie, which is quite similar to the series of books given to each Val­kyrie buyer. Waft is producing only 300 copies of this set, which includes more material, a more daring design, and a slipcase that reproduces the sound of the Valkyrie’s screaming V-12 when you remove a book. It is lavish, unnecessary, and exclusive, not unlike a certain Newey-designed Aston Martin.

It was a foolish thing, this idea to create a Formula 1 car for the street. It’s like building a Zumwalt-class destroyer for use in your local recreation lake. That it used a built-from-scratch 1001-hp Cosworth V-12, an entirely new single-­clutch automated seven-speed manual from Ricardo, and a novel active suspension makes the endeavor all the more bonkers. It turns out, A Wild Ride is perhaps the most apt title imaginable.

Valkyrie, Laid Bare

Revealing the extraordinary complications of the world’s most extreme road car.

Cut an Aston Martin Valkyrie lengthwise, and the result looks curiously like a slice of headcheese. The car’s outline is a bit shapelier, but the Valkyrie’s cross section presents the same airless aggregate of unidentifiable bits and pieces. The Val­kyrie’s skin isn’t stretched over its mechanical bits, as the old cliché goes. Such was the importance of the Val­kyrie’s aerodynamic performance that all its hardware—from powertrain to suspension to structure—had to fit within a pre­determined and impossibly tight shape. After all, the Valkyrie is a car that provides its driver and passenger with a mere set of pads molded to a carbon board because traditional seats would take up too much space and add too much weight. This is how the greatest living race-car designer works, free from the humdrum constraints of budget and practicality. The images seen here (and in both Valkyrie books) are made from CADfiles created by Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Aston Martin.

Courtesy of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Aston Martin Lagonda

Rear Suspension

How does one cram a 6.5-liter V-12, a seven-­speed gearbox, an electric motor, and a rear suspension into a space that would normally fit just one of these things? If you’re Adrian Newey, you make all of them share that space. You bolt the front of the engine to the back of the carbon-fiber tub, attach the gearbox to the other end of the engine, and mount the suspension directly to the transaxle casing. The mechanical elements of the Valkyrie’s suspension are familiar to those who know high-end race cars. Upper and lower wishbones (shaped to cut through the air) are attached to pushrods that act on torsion bars (instead of coil springs). Formula 1 cars use relatively short torsion bars because ride quality doesn’t really matter. However, the Valkyrie needed to operate reasonably well on imperfect public roads, and that required much longer torsion bars. They’re so long that they need to be inserted between the engine’s airbox and cylinder heads. If that and the hydraulically actuated active-­suspension system weren’t crazy enough, notice that the half-shafts pass through the lower control arm because this bonkers arrangement allowed more room below for the aero diffuser.

Hydraulics

Courtesy of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Aston Martin Lagonda

To tackle the seemingly impossible task of providing a livable ride on public roads under the extreme downforce the Valkyrie generates, Newey drew inspiration from the active-suspension Williams F1 cars he’d designed in the early Nineties. In the Val­kyrie, a hydraulic system keeps the ride height constant even under intense load, unburdening the car’s conventional suspension and allowing for relatively soft settings and decent ride quality. Like everything on the car, the system was designed and built from scratch. It includes 154 feet of hydraulic lines. Because the active suspension hydraulics run at a terrifying 200 bar (or 2900 psi) of pressure, Aston was obliged to encase them in a burst sleeve. In the case of a rupture, the sleeve turns the typically digit-­severing fluid into a mist.

Front Suspension

Courtesy of Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Aston Martin Lagonda

There are vehicle production complications, and then there is the case of the Val­kyrie’s front suspension. Like the rear suspension, the front uses torsion bars instead of coil springs. And like the rear, there’s really nowhere to put them. So the torsion bars pierce the front of the carbon-­fiber tub and run longitudinally under the instrument panel. This required Multimatic, the tub’s constructor, to drill two holes at precisely 10.3 degrees and with a tolerance of 15 microns (for perspective, 1 micron equals 0.00003937 inch). To do this, Multimatic had to purchase a pricey new five-axis machine big enough to fit the tub. It was so big that the company needed to move a few offices and tear down a wall in its facility. If the drilling was imperfect in any way, the entire $100,000-plus tub would be trash.

