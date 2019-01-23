Aston Martin Valkyrie's 150 Buyers Can Add an AMR Track Performance Package

From Car and Driver

The online car configurator has become one of the gearhead's favorite toys, both for real purchases and for indulging in the sort of money-no-object fantasies where you see what checking every box would actually cost. Despite these crisply rendered images, some of which were the result of being given the chance to specify our own Valkyrie, Aston Martin is not going to offer a web-based configurator for its forthcoming megacar. Rather, it has in mind something more exclusive and almost certainly more expensive.

Every one of the 150 buyers who have managed to get their name down for what looks set to be the fastest road-legal production car in the world, a co-development of Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing under the creative leadership of RBR's Adrian Newey, will get the chance for a personal specification session with Aston's designers at the company's Gaydon HQ in the U.K. During that session, if so inclined, they will be able to add a significant premium to the $3.2 million price of the base car.

While we have already told you lots about the forthcoming Valkyrie, what you see here are the first images that show it in what we are promised is its near final form. These are computer renderings created using the same CAD system that is being used to style the finished car. According to Aston's design director, Miles Nurberger, the first validation prototype hasn't been constructed yet. The Cosworth-developed naturally aspirated V-12 is being tested in the chassis of an old LMP race car, and chief test driver Chris Goodwin is making extensive use of Red Bull Racing's state-of-the-art Formula 1 simulators to work on the Valkyrie's base setup.

AMR Track Package Will Markedly Improve Lap Times

The new news is Aston Martin's confirmation that the Valkyrie will be sold with the option of what's described as an AMR Track Performance package. Adrian Newey hinted at this when we interviewed him at the 2018 Geneva auto show, and now we learn that the pack is going to be much more than just an modest dynamic upgrade. In fact, it is a kit of parts that will enable owners to transform the street legal Valkyrie into something with close to the circuit performance of the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro that will ultimately follow.

