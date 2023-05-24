Aston Martin Vantage Carbon Edition Selling on PCarmarket Boasts a 510 Horsepower V12 Engine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And only 14K miles on the clock!

The 2011 Aston Martin V12 Vantage is a remarkable luxury sports car that continues Aston Martin's legacy of producing high-performance vehicles with exquisite craftsmanship. Available for auction on PCARMARKET, this particular V12 Vantage captures the essence of British engineering and design, offering a thrilling driving experience combined with timeless elegance.

Under the hood, the 2011 Aston Martin V12 Vantage boasts a formidable 6.0-liter V12 engine, delivering an impressive 510 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. This power plant is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, emphasizing the car's true driver-centric nature. The V12 Vantage's performance capabilities are truly outstanding, with a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of around 190 mph.

The exterior design of the V12 Vantage is a perfect blend of muscularity and sophistication. Its sleek lines, aggressive stance, and distinctive Aston Martin grille command attention wherever it goes. This particular model features a stunning Onyx Black exterior paint, which accentuates the car's sporty demeanor while maintaining an air of elegance. The 19-inch alloy wheels and carbon fiber side strakes add a touch of modernity and aerodynamic functionality.

Step inside the V12 Vantage, and you'll be greeted by a meticulously crafted interior that exudes luxury. The cabin showcases the finest materials, including hand-stitched leather upholstery, Alcantara accents, and carbon fiber trim. The sporty yet comfortable seats provide excellent support during spirited driving, and the driver-oriented cockpit ensures that every control is within easy reach. Aston Martin's attention to detail is evident in the perfectly weighted steering wheel, the high-quality switchgear, and the intuitive layout of the instrument cluster.

In terms of technology and features, the 2011 V12 Vantage offers a range of modern amenities to enhance the driving experience. It includes a premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite navigation, and automatic climate control. Despite its focus on performance, the V12 Vantage also prioritizes safety, featuring advanced systems such as stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags.

The 2011 Aston Martin V12 Vantage listed on PCARMARKET's auction platform presents an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors alike. It represents the epitome of Aston Martin's dedication to producing high-performance sports cars that deliver both power and elegance. Whether driven on a scenic open road or displayed as a work of art, the V12 Vantage continues to be a timeless symbol of automotive excellence.

This awesome Aston Martin is being sold by farlandcars.com/. To see more inventory and learn about consignment please visit farlandcars.com/

