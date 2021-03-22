Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition adds more power, downforce

Joel Stocksdale
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

Well, it seems we were onto something, Aston Martin really did give us a pace car edition of the Vantage. Or, in F1 parlance, a safety car edition. It's technically called the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, and fortunately, it's not just a Vantage with a fancy paint job. It actually boasts several performance improvements that it shares with the real safety car.

You can even see some of those upgrades. The car features a front splitter and canards, rear wing, and under body tweaks. They all allow the F1 Edition to make an additional 441 pounds of downforce at top speed over a standard Vantage. Though not majorly affecting performance, the Vantage F1 Edition also receives a slatted grille, carbon fiber accents, quad-tip exhaust, exclusive 21-inch wheels, and a matte dark grey stripe. Only three colors are available, Aston Martin Racing Green, black and white, all three of which can be matte or gloss. Inside, the car gets black leather and grey Alcantara with your choice of green, black, grey or red stitching and center stripe.

The F1 Edition gets extra power, too. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter AMG V8 makes 527 horsepower, an increase of 24, though torque is unchanged at 505 pound-feet. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and Aston Martin says it has been retuned to shift faster. Acceleration and top speed don't change, with 0 to 60 happening in 3.5 seconds for the coupe and 3.6 seconds for the roadster. The coupe's top speed is 195 mph and the roadster's is 190. Besides the extra grunt, the F1 Edition gets stiffer springs and retuned shocks along with a steering rack that Aston says provides better feedback.

To pick up one of these upgraded Vantages, you'll need $162,000 for the coupe. Pricing hasn't been given for the roadster, but it will likely cost a bit more. Aston is taking orders now, and cars will be delivered to customers and dealers starting in late summer this year.

Related Video:

Recommended Stories

  • Aston Martin Vantage F1 Road Car Celebrates a New Formula 1 Role

    Formula 1 racing has named the Aston Martin Vantage an Official Safety Car this year. This roadgoing Vantage F1 has many of that car's same upgrades.

  • Lexus builds a one-off IS 350 with a record player in the glove box

    The latest Lexus to undergo modification for the company's marketing efforts is called the Lexus IS Wax. It, and now the IS Wax, are part of Lexus's "All In" campaign that lets influencers in creative fields loose on a luxury sedan. The goal is to put the Lexus brand in front of others in that field, even if they are largely unrelated to anything automotive.

  • Like Many Americans, We Got Into Quarantine Toys

    From a Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender to the Honda Monkey and a couple of jet skis, we present the gearhead's guide to socially distanced, gas-fueled hobbies.

  • Jaguar Classic Reveals the E-Type 60

    As it tries once again to organize its future, Jaguar takes a trip back in time to celebrate to its best days.

  • Dodge Challenger Street Races With Kids Inside

    Why is it always a Challenger?

  • Comedian Joe Rogan's 1965 Restmod Stingray Proves He Has Serious Taste In Cars

    Well, except for the Tesla...

  • Here are the Differences Between the Three Prototype Classes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship

    In IMSA the three different classes of prototype cars look essentially the same, the differences are under the hood.

  • Want the Stinger convertible that Kia won't build you? This Florida dealer has you covered

    The Kia Stinger was one of our favorite long-term fleet cars, and we were sad to see it go. Maybe that's because Autoblog is based in Michigan. In Florida, though, City Kia of Orlando has created a droptop version dubbed the Stinger GT-C.

  • French Artist JR Has Unveiled a Gigantic Optical Illusion Installation in Florence

    The photocollage stresses the importance of culture amid the pandemic.

  • Dashboard Warning Lights Explained

    Your ride is perfectly happy to tell you when something's wrong. But you have to listen. Understanding what warning lights do and don't mean will help you help your vehicle.

  • Parts of US experience spring-like temperatures as others see winter conditions

    Temperatures are beginning to warm up in parts of the East Coast, while areas in the West continue to experience extreme winter conditions.

  • Battered No. 5 Cadillac rallies for victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring despite damage

    Despite major damage to his rear wing, Sebastien Bourdais hung on to drive to victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring for the No. 5 Cadillac.

  • Oil Resumes Decline in Asia After Ending Ugly Week With a Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil dropped in Asia as the dollar strengthened, giving up some of the gains posted at the end of the worst week since October.Futures in London slipped 1% on Monday as a rising dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Despite rising 2% on Friday, crude still capped a large weekly loss amid a combination of factors including a softening physical market and the unwinding of long positions. Concerns about near-term demand due to the uneven pandemic recovery also continue to linger.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price SwerveSaudi Arabia, meanwhile, saw another assault on its energy facilities. While the offensive by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on an Aramco refinery on Friday had no impact on oil supplies, it’s the latest in a series of attacks on the kingdom.Despite the weekly plunge, there’s confidence in the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the recent sell-off was transient and that the rebalancing would continue with vaccinations driving higher mobility. The market will be keenly watching the OPEC+ meeting next week for any change to its output policy in May, especially after the slide in oil and comments from the International Energy Agency that supply is plentiful.“Oil is likely to hover around current levels, at least until OPEC+’s next move,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “Demand worries are back. Europe is bracing for a third wave and several U.S. states are seeing an uptick in infections after they relaxed restrictions.”The prompt timespread for Brent is still in a bullish backwardation -- where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones -- although the gap narrowed over the course of last week. The spread was at 13 cents a barrel on Monday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions. Despite the penalties, Iranian crude exports appear to be rising, with China boosting its purchases recently.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miami Spring Break Is So Out Of Control, The City Declared A State Of Emergency

    “These crowds are in the thousands. We’re at capacity.”

  • EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

    The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population. The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney credited the long runs late at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the opportunity needed to win the race over Kyle Larson.

  • Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

    A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become even more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in a trans-Atlantic trade fight is resolved soon. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey were left out of recent breakthroughs to start rebuilding U.S. trade relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. Tariffs were suspended on some spirits, but the 25% tariffs slapped on American whiskey by the EU and UK remain in place.

  • Investors urge Europe to prioritise climate in agriculture reform

    A $2 trillion group of investors on Monday urged the European Commission to be more ambitious in its planned overhaul of the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme to fight climate change and protect biodiversity. Ahead of a meeting of agriculture ministers from European Union countries on Monday, the group said proposed reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy needed to go much further to align with the EU target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Led by Legal & General Investment Management and think-tank Chatham House, the group made four recommendations, including reducing direct support for commodities with high emissions, such as red meat and dairy.

  • Hunter Henry’s mindset on joining the Patriots is perfect

    Hunter Henry made his first public comments as a member of the Patriots on Friday.

  • EV Startup Rivian Announces a Tesla-Style U.S. Charging Network

    Rivian's Adventure Network is exclusively for its own customers, like Tesla's Superchargers, and it's slated for 600 North American locations by the end of 2023.