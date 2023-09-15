Aston Martin's Ultra-Scarce DB1 Slated for Auction For Crazy Amount

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a very rare car.

In a thrilling development for classic car aficionados, a remarkably rare Aston Martin DB1 is going under the hammer. This automobile, one of only 15 ever produced, will be the crown jewel of H&H Classics' 30th-anniversary auction. Set to take place at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford on September 20, the auction presents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors to nab a piece of automotive history.

The DB1, known formally as the 2/2.6-Litre Sports, stands as a living tribute to David Brown, the iconic British entrepreneur. Its rarity makes it a highly coveted asset among Aston Martin enthusiasts. The vehicle has been in the possession of its current owner for nearly three decades and previously had an exciting life in the hands of Shaun Magee, an Aston Martin engineer and former race car driver.

The car promises to be more than just a trophy for its new owner; it's a restoration dream waiting to happen. Once returned to its former glory, it could be the showstopper in some of the globe’s most distinguished automotive events.

Damian Jones, a top-tier motorcar expert at H&H Classics, expressed excitement about the auction. "This DB1 is a truly remarkable artifact, with an intriguing past," he said. "As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, it seems serendipitous to feature a car that has been under singular ownership almost as long as we've been in business."

Jones continued, "Whoever becomes the new custodian of this rare gem will not only acquire an invaluable piece of motoring lore but also have the extraordinary opportunity to chart its future adventures."

H&H Classics anticipates a lively event full of eager vendors, potential buyers, and classic car connoisseurs. The day promises not just a thrilling auction but also a celebration of classic cars and the rich history they represent. So, mark your calendars and prepare to bid on a once-in-a-lifetime find that's waiting for its next guardian.

