‘Astonishing’ creature burrows under canals and lagoons. It’s a new species, study says

A new species of fish that burrows beneath the ground was discovered halfway around the world, researchers said.

The fish, an olive-colored eel, was found lurking in bodies of brackish and fresh water in India, according to a study recently published in the journal Marine Biodiversity.

Using box trap nets, researchers caught several eel specimens in a canal and adjoining lagoon in the country’s eastern state of Odisha.

Researchers then used digital calipers and a measuring tape to take detailed measurements of the specimens, the largest of which was 30 inches long, Anil Mohapatra, one of the study’s authors, told McClatchy News.

Afterwards, some of the specimens were subjected to a more rigorous analysis involving tissue sampling for DNA extraction. Additionally, vertebrae counts were conducted via digital X-rays.

Though initially confused with a similar species, Pisodonophis boro — known as the rice-paddy eel — molecular and physical differences indicated the eels were members of a distinct and previously unknown species.

Researchers named the newfound species Pisodonophis kalinga after a historical reference to Odisha.

The creature is described as having a “rather robust” and “elongated” body with “irregular” patches of teeth, researchers said. Interestingly, it burrows into the soft bottom of bodies of water tail-first.

It has only been found in Odisha, though it’s possible it has a larger range.

Additionally, “it has been observed that the new species is abundant in the monsoon season,” which occurs between September and November, researchers said.

Pradip Burman, an environmentalist in New Delhi, described the newfound eel species as “astonishing” in a Twitter post.

The species “serves as a gentle reminder that (nature) possesses the resilience and ability to flourish independently, showcasing its inherent beauty and unyielding spirit, untouched by human intervention,” Burman added.

