Astor man sentenced to 14 years prison for lewd conduct

An Astor man was sentenced to 14 years in state prison and must register as a sex offender after being convicted of lewd conduct, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

James Patrick Dawson II, 33, was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years old or older, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Dawson improperly touched a female on May 10, 2022.

Dawson was convicted of the second-degree felony after a one-day trial.

Sex offender sentenced: Sex offender acquitted in kidnapping and rape case sentenced to 8 years on other charges

Ex-condo president sentenced: Flagler ex-condo president sentenced to 2 years for secretly video recording woman

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dawson on May 26, 2022, after he called them. Dawson told deputies he had just made a delivery for Uber and was parked at a 7-11 on Orange Blossom Trail when he noticed two people, a report said. Dawson said he next noticed his driver’s side window had been shot, the report stated. He drove away and called deputies.

During the investigation, a deputy ran Dawson’s name and discovered the warrant for his arrest on the lewd charge in Volusia. Dawson was arrested.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Astor man convicted of lewd conduct sentenced to 14 years prison