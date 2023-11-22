Astoria gunman shoots building super, then opens fire from sixth-floor window at responding NYPD cops

A Queens gunman shot and wounded his building’s super during a crazed quarrel Wednesday — and then fired from a sixth-floor window at NYPD cops responding to the scene, police and witnesses said.

The gunman got into an argument with the 48-year-old super on the second floor of the building on 54th St. near 31st Ave. in Astoria about 10:55 a.m., cops said.

Building resident Avatar Singh said the gunman was holding the elevator door open as he argued with the super so Sigh and his wife Jassi had to walk down the stairs.

When they reached the lobby, multiple shots rang out.

“We heard ‘Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam!'” Jassi Singh said. “My husband said the elevator must be broken but then the super is running down the stairs behind us yelling ‘Call the ambulance!'”

A moment later, Jassi saw blood pooling behind the super’s white shirt.

“I said ‘Oh my God, this is a gun shooting,'” she said. “I said (to the super) ‘Please don’t close your eyes” because… you know.”

Jassi and Avatar called 911 and helped the super out of the building as the gunman ran up to a sixth-floor apartment.

As cops arrived, the gunman stuck his head out of a sixth-floor window and began shooting at cops, Avatar Singh said.

“He was shooting out the window onto the street,” he said. “The cops were screaming, ‘Go over there! Go over there!'”

At least one cops fired back but nobody was struck in the exchange of gunfire.

Medics took the super to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, cops still had the building surrounded and were trying to get the gunman to surrender.