Astoria, LIC School Vaccination Rates: See How Yours Compares

ASTORIA, QUEENS — A large majority of Western Queens public school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but large discrepancies remain between different neighborhood schools, according to newly released data.

For the first time, the Department of Education released data on Friday showing vaccination rates among students age 5 and older at each of the city's nearly 1,500 schools. (Charter schools were not included.)

Patch isolated schools in Astoria and Long Island City, and found that 69.2 percent of students in Western Queens schools have gotten at least one vaccine dose — or 14,305 students in total. (Scroll to the bottom for a full breakdown by school.)

That's higher than the citywide average of 59.3 percent, according to the data, which reflects vaccination rates as of Feb. 22. Meanwhile, about 62.2 percent of Western Queens students are fully vaccinated, compared to 51.6 percent citywide.

Broken down by school, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School on 35th Avenue in Astoria leads the neighborhood, with 89.7 percent of its 858 students having gotten a shot. (It ranks 27th citywide, with Stuyvesant High School leading the pack at 94.4 percent.)

Not far behind is the Baccalaureate School for Global Education in Astoria, which recorded an 88 percent vaccination rate; followed by The 30th Avenue School (85.8 percent) and Energy Tech High School (85.7 percent).



At the opposite end of the spectrum, P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell in Dutch Kills has the neighborhood's lowest vaccine rate, at 34.2 percent. The Alfred Zimberg School in Astoria Heights is second-to-last at 34.7 percent, followed by P.S. 112 Dutch Kills, at 37.1 percent.

Citywide, the school district with the highest vaccination rates was District 2 in Manhattan, while the least-vaccinated was District 23 in Brooklyn, covering neighborhoods including Ocean Hill and Brownsville.

"New York City led the way ensuring every adult in our buildings is vaccinated, mandating vaccinations for students participating in high-risk activities, and hosting clinics in schools where over 50,000 students received life-saving vaccines," DOE spokesperson Nathaniel Styer said when the data was released on Friday.

"In the coming months, we are working with our partner health care agencies on an outreach campaign to encourage vaccination in the communities with the lowest rates."

Officials also announced Friday that New York City public school students could go mask-free outdoors starting this week.

Among adults, Astoria and Long Island city remain among the city's more heavily-vaccinated areas: more than 90 percent of residents have gotten vaccinated in all but one Western Queens ZIP code, according to city data.

Here are the Astoria and Long Island City public schools by percent of students with at least one vaccine dose (as of Feb. 22, 2022):

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School: 89.7%

Baccalaureate School for Global Education: 88.0%

The 30th Avenue School: 85.8%

Energy Tech High School: 85.7%

The Young Women's Leadership School of Astoria: 83.6%

Information Technology High School: 82.5%

Hunters Point Community Middle School: 82.2%

Academy of American Studies: 81.8%

P.S. 384 Hunters Point Elementary: 81.8%

Academy for Careers in Television and Film: 80.1%

P.S./I.S. 78Q: 79.3%

Long Island City High School: 79.1%

William Cullen Bryant High School: 78.2%

Newcomers High School: 69.9%

Albert Shanker School for Visual & Performing Arts: 69.0%

I.S. 204 Oliver W. Holmes: 67.1%

I.S. 010 Horace Greeley: 66.5%

P.S. 166 Henry Gradstein: 65.4%

I.S. 141 The Steinway: 62.2%

P.S. 122 Mamie Fay: 59.0%

Academy for New Americans: 58.5%

P.S. 085 Judge Charles Vallone: 51.3%

P.S. 234: 47.3%

P.S. 084 Steinway School: 46.8%

P.S. 017 Henry David Thoreau: 46.7%

P.S. 076 William Hallet: 43.1%

P.S. 070: 41.9%

P.S. 171 Peter G. Van Alst: 37.7%

P.S. 112 Dutch Kills: 37.1%

P.S. 002 Alfred Zimberg: 34.7%

P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell: 34.2%

