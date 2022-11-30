Astoria man arrested after allegedly burglarizing gas station twice

Nov. 30—An Astoria man was arrested twice within a week for allegedly burglarizing the Chevron gas station on Marine Drive.

Nicholas Libby, 63, was first arrested in the late hours of Nov. 23 after police officers responded to reports that someone had broken into the gas station.

When police arrived, Libby was found inside the building. He was arrested for burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft in the third degree and contempt of court. He was then taken to jail.

Not long after his release, Libby allegedly committed the same crime a second time.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police responded to reports of a broken front door at Chevron. After officers reviewed video footage, Libby was identified as the suspect.

Later that morning, he was located at Fourth Street near the Astoria Riverwalk, where he was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Libby was also arrested in September at the Fred Meyer in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest. He was granted conditional release in Circuit Court.