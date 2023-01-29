Astoria man arrested after stabbing

Jan. 28—An Astoria man was arrested following a stabbing Friday evening on Halsey Road.

Police say Daniel Smith, 31, was involved in a physical altercation outside his residence with a neighbor.

Before police arrived, officials say the neighbor was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital by a friend for lacerations and stab wounds to his head and neck. The man was released from the hospital.

Officials say Smith fled and was suspected to have driven west on U.S. Highway 30.

A Clatsop County Sheriff's Office deputy began pursuing Smith after observing him drive at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles in a reckless manner.

Officials said Smith did not stop, lost control of his vehicle near Svensen Market Road and fled on foot.

He was arrested a short time later, according to police, and was taken to a hospital as a precaution and medically cleared before he was taken to Clatsop County Jail.

Police say Smith assaulted a deputy at the jail.

Smith is facing charges for assault in the second degree, evading a police officer constituting a felony, eluding, reckless driving, five counts of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief in the second degree, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Astoria Police Detective A.J. Duryea at 503-325-4111.