Astoria man indicted for manslaughter

Feb. 17—An Astoria man has been indicted for charges relating to the death of another man in July.

Joseph Francis Meneguzzi, 28, was arraigned Tuesday for two counts of manslaughter — one first-degree and one second-degree, criminally negligent homicide, two counts of unlawful delivery of fentanyl and unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

The delivery charges were elevated to commercial drug offenses since Meneguzzi was in possession of an unlawful firearm, packaging materials and drug transaction records or customer lists, the indictment states.

The charges stem from the death of Dennis Burnsed. No details on his death were provided.

Meneguzzi was indicted in July for the drug and weapon charges, but after Burnsed's autopsy results came back, the charges were dismissed and new charges were brought forward, Dawn Buzzard, the chief deputy district attorney, said.

Meneguzzi pleaded not guilty to all charges.