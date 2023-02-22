Astoria police warn of scammers impersonating officers

Feb. 21—Astoria police have notified the public of scammers pretending to be law enforcement officers.

Police received reports Tuesday that callers have "spoofed" the Astoria Police Department's phone number and asked for personal information or money, the department said in a statement.

"Any legitimate law enforcement officer will not demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public," the department said.

Police urge people to be wary of calls from unrecognizable phone numbers and to not give out money or personal information to unknown individuals.