Astound Broadband waives landline phone charges for customers calling Israel
Oct. 16—SAN MARCOS Astound Broadband, the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), is waiving customer fees associated with calling Israel from the United States. Starting Oct. 10, international calling charges for Astound Broadband landline phone customers will be waived when calling Israel through Nov. 15.