AstraZenceca's Tagrisso Shows Survival Benefit In Early-Stage Lung Cancer Settings

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) released topline data from the ADAURA Phase 3 trial demonstrating Tagrisso (osimertinib) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo.

The study included the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II, and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumor resection with curative intent.

In May 2020, AstraZeneca announced that Tagrisso demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) in this setting.

In September 2022, updated results demonstrated a median DFS of nearly 5.5 years.

The safety and tolerability of Tagrisso in the ADAURA trial were consistent with its established profile, and no new safety concerns were reported.

In patients with EGFRm, non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of MET overexpression and/or amplification, whose disease progressed on Tagrisso, Tagrisso plus savolitinib demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 49%.

The highest ORR was observed in patients with high levels of MET who were not treated with prior chemotherapy (52%).

