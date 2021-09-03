AstraZeneca agrees to give EU 200 million more COVID vaccine doses, ending legal dispute

AstraZeneca agreed to deliver 200 million more doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union by the end of the first quarter of 2022, the company announced Friday.

Why it matters: The deal ends a monthslong legal dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU over vaccine supplies and will bring the total number of doses delivered by the company to the EU to 340 million.

Catch up quick: The EU sued AstraZeneca in April for providing only a third of the supply of coronavirus vaccines agreed to in its contract.

A Belgian court ordered the drugmaker in June to deliver 50 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine by late September, or pay a €10 fine per delayed dose, according to Politico.

What they're saying: "While this week we reached the important milestone of 70% full vaccination of the EU's adult population, there are significant differences in vaccination rates between our Member States, and the continued availability of vaccines, including AstraZeneca's, remain crucial," Stella Kyriakides, the EU's commissioner for health and food safety said in a statement on Friday.

The big picture: As part of the deal, AstraZeneca will have to deliver 60 million doses this quarter, 75 million by the end of the next quarter and another 65 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The company has so far delivered about 140 million doses to the EU.

