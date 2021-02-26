AstraZeneca-Amgen drug could widen treatment options for severe asthma

  • The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels
  • An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco
1 / 2

AstraZeneca-Amgen drug could widen treatment options for severe asthma

The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels
Pushkala Aripaka
·2 min read

By Pushkala Aripaka

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Amgen's experimental drug reduced asthma attacks in patients with severe and uncontrolled forms of the respiratory condition in a large study, showing promise for wider use against different triggers.

The medicine, tezepelumab, cut the rate of asthma attacks by 56% among patients when compared to placebo in a year-long late-stage study, which had roughly 1,000 patients who were already receiving standard care, the drugmakers said on Friday.

It also worked in a subgroup of volunteers with low levels of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, detailed data presented at a virtual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology showed.

The drug cut the risk of exacerbations by 70% in patients with more than or equal to 300 eosinophils per microlitre of blood, which is the baseline, by 41% in those with less than 300 cells, and 39% with less than 150 cells.

Eosinophils are associated with swelling and narrowing of airways that could make asthma attacks worse. The respiratory condition can be triggered and turn severe by many factors, including eosinophil count and allergies.

Tezepelumab works by blocking a type of immune protein called TSLP, found in the linings of the lungs. TSLP belongs to the cytokine group responsible for sounding an alarm to the body's immune system and can also trigger inflammation.

The biologic drug, if approved, will compete with AstraZeneca's own Fasenra and Regeneron's Dupixent.

AstraZeneca's Fasenra, which garnered almost $1 billion in sales last year, is a strong contender in the market to treat severe eosinophilic asthma, but tezepelumab would help the company branch out to treat non-eosinophilic patients.

"Alongside Fasenra, we think that having two really strong complimentary, robust biologics in this space will actually expand use in eligible patients," Richard Marshall, global head of late respiratory and immunology at AstraZeneca told Reuters.

Tezepelumab also improved lung function in patients, helped control asthma better and cut the risk of hospitalisations or emergency visits by 79%, data showed.

AstraZeneca's Marshall said the study results will form part of regulatory submissions expected in the first half of 2021.

Roughly 339 million people suffer from asthma worldwide, 10% of whom have severe forms of the condition.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered

    The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose. Phill Magoke/AFP via Getty ImagesEditor’s note: On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released the results of its trial of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The FDA found the vaccine to be safe and effective and it is expected to grant emergency use authorization in the coming days. Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, explains how this new vaccine works and explores the differences between it and the already approved Moderna and Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines. How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine work? The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is what’s called a viral vector vaccine. To create this vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson team took a harmless adenovirus – the viral vector – and replaced a small piece of its genetic instructions with coronavirus genes for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. After this modified adenovirus is injected into someone’s arm, it enters the person’s cells. The cells then read the genetic instructions needed to make the spike protein and the vaccinated cells make and present the spike protein on their own surface. The person’s immune system then notices these foreign proteins and makes antibodies against them that will protect the person if they are ever exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in the future. The adenovirus vector vaccine is safe because the adenovirus can’t replicate in human cells or cause disease, and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can’t cause COVID–19 without the rest of the coronavirus. This approach is not new. Johnson & Johnson used a similar method to make its Ebola vaccine, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is also an adenovirus viral vector vaccine. With only one dose, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72% effective at preventing severe COVID-19. Anastasia Usenko/iStock via Getty Images How effective is it? The FDA’s analysis found that, in the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was 72% effective at preventing all COVID-19 and 86% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease. While there is still a chance a vaccinated person could get sick, this suggests they would be much less likely to need hospitalization or to die from COVID-19. A similar trial in South Africa, where a new, more contagious variant is dominant, produced similar results. Researchers found the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be slightly less effective at preventing all illness there – 64% overall – but was still 82% effective at preventing severe disease. The FDA report also indicates that the vaccine protects against other variants from Britain and Brazil too. How is it different from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines? The most basic difference is that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an adenovirus vector vaccine, while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both mRNA vaccines. Messenger RNA vaccines use genetic instructions from the coronavirus to tell a person’s cells to make the spike protein, but these don’t use another virus as a vector. There are many practical differences, too. Both of the mRNA-based vaccines require two shots. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single dose. This is key when vaccines are in short supply. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also be stored at much warmer temperatures than the mRNA vaccines. The mRNA vaccines must be shipped and stored at below–freezing or subzero temperatures and require a complicated cold chain to safely distribute them. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored for at least three months in a regular refrigerator, making it much easier to use and distribute. As for efficacy, it is difficult to directly compare the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the mRNA vaccines due to differences in how the clinical trials were designed. While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are reported to be approximately 95% effective at preventing illness from COVID–19, the trials were done over the summer and fall of 2020, before newer more contagious variants were circulating widely. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines might not be as effective against the new variants, and Johnson & Johnson trials were done more recently and take into account the vaccine’s efficacy against these new variants. Should I choose one type of vaccine over another? Although the overall efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is higher than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not wait until you have your choice of vaccine – which is likely a long way off anyway. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is nearly as good as the mRNA-based vaccines at preventing serious disease, and that’s what really matters. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine and other viral-vector vaccines like the one from AstraZeneca are particularly important for the global vaccination effort. From a public health perspective, it’s important to have multiple COVID-19 vaccines, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a very welcome addition to the vaccine arsenal. It doesn’t require a freezer, making it much easier to ship and store. It’s a one-shot vaccine, making logistics much easier compared with organizing two doses per person. As many people as possible need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible to limit the development of new coronavirus variants. Johnson & Johnson is expected to ship out nearly four million doses as soon as the FDA grants emergency use authorization. Having a third authorized vaccine in the U.S. will be a big step towards meeting vaccination demand and stopping this pandemic.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Maureen Ferran, Rochester Institute of Technology. Read more:Virus evolution could undermine a COVID-19 vaccine – but this can be stoppedWhy should I trust the coronavirus vaccine when it was developed so fast? A doctor answers that and other reader questions Maureen Ferran does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Mystery GameStop surge reaches Europe

    The new surge in GameStop stock has reached Europe. And it's even exceeding the gains seen on Wall Street. Frankfurt-traded shares in the gaming retailer rose around 180% in morning trade. That beats the 100% gain seen in the U.S. earlier.Though premarket trades Thursday (February 25) showed it up another 50% there.With other so-called 'meme stocks' also headed sharply higher. But no one seems totally sure what's driving the gains. Analysts couldn't pinpoint one reason. Earlier in the year GameStop saw huge gains as a result of the so-called 'Reddit rally'. Amateur traders on one of the website's forums banded together to drive up the stock. The shares later fell back, and had been trading in a less volatile way in recent weeks. This time around, at least one analyst said there was no clear evidence of a new Reddit rally.

  • Biden CIA nominee Burns to focus on 'authoritarian adversary' China

    President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as the key to U.S. national security. Burns, 64, a former career diplomat during both Democratic and Republican administrations, is expected to easily win confirmation to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Burns has already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior State Department positions.

  • NRA sues NY attorney general, says she wants to destroy her 'political enemy'

    The National Rifle Association filed a countersuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying she lacks authority to invoke state laws governing nonprofits in her zeal to destroy the gun rights group. In a Tuesday night court filing, the NRA, which filed for bankruptcy last month and said it would switch its incorporation to Texas from New York, accused James of "weaponizing" her powers to pursue a "blatant and malicious retaliation campaign" against the group because she dislikes what it stands for. "While we review this filing, we will not allow the NRA to use this or any other tactic to evade accountability and my office’s oversight," James said in an emailed statement.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • Turkish pilots, official get 4-year jail over Ghosn escape

    A Turkish court convicted an official from a private airline and two pilots Wednesday for involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape out of Japan in 2019, and sentenced them each to four years and two months in prison. The court in Istanbul acquitted two other pilots of the charge of “illegally smuggling a migrant.” A flight attendant was acquitted of the charge of failing to report a crime, while the case against a second flight attendant was dismissed.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit. Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

  • Joe Biden under fire for reopening facility for unaccompanied migrant children

    Joe Biden, the US president, is under fire for reopening a controversial facility designed to house hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children in Texas. Both Republicans and Democrats have criticised the decision, with Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting: “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party.” There has been a recent surge in the number of people attempting to illegally cross into the US from Mexico, with more than 5,700 children arriving alone in January. With social distancing requirements, the government says there was not enough room to house everyone, so have reopened Carrizo Springs, which can hold 700 people. US Health and Human Services said that the first group of children aged between 13 and 17 arrived on Monday. It comes after Mr Biden reversed Trump-era immigration policies, signing executive orders to reunite families separated at the US-Mexico border and ending construction of the border wall.

  • These six patents may shed light on the possible key features of Apple's car - from concealed touch controls to holographic images

    Apple filed patents with the USPTO for concealed touch controls, holographic images on windshields, and a solution for motion sickness.

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • Erdogan tells Rouhani he sees window of opportunity for Iran, U.S. on sanctions

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States on sanctions after recent statements, adding he wanted U.S. sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said. Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers.

  • Denmark to take 'calculated risk' by easing COVID curbs in March

    Denmark plans to allow shops and some schools to reopen in March in a much awaited move that could however send hospital coronavirus admissions soaring in coming months. Denmark, which has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, has seen general infection numbers drop after it introduced lockdown measures in December in a bid to curb a more contagious coronavirus variant. In what the prime minister has called a "calculated risk", the government will allow stores under 5,000 square metres to reopen, while outdoor leisure activities can resume with an upper limit of 25 people.

  • Creation Stories: Playing Liam and Noel Gallagher 'is a gift as an actor'

    The young Gallaghers appear in Creation Stories - a film about Oasis's former label boss Alan McGee.

  • Was Europe's first COVID death in Serbia?

    A new study suggests that the first death from COVID-19 in Europe may have actually occurred in Serbia - 10 days before the first reported fatality came out of France.France reported Europe's first death on Feb. 15, 2020. But researchers in Belgrade now say that a 56-year-old construction worker from that city, who had not traveled abroad, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 5 suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath. He died within hours and an autopsy showed pneumonia was the cause. Months later, scientists at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, found evidence that the man had died from COVID.Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist, says frozen samples were taken from the man's eye to prove the presence of the virus."One of the conclusions of this work would be that this is, for the time being, the first post-mortem corroborated death from COVID-19 in Europe to date."The study also says COVID-19 was probably the cause of reports of a pneumonia of unknown origin between January and February last year. Serbia's first official case was recorded on March 6, 2020.

  • Wheel of Fortune host accused of mocking contestant’s speech impediment

    ‘I am glad you did not and do not know the “teasing” that I have had to politely accept my whole life,’ one user says

  • Italian ambassador's body believed to be at field hospital

    Luca Attanasio, 43, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci, 30, and a Congolese driver, whose name has not been released, were confirmed dead by the Italian government in a statement.They were killed on Monday when their convoy was attacked at about 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) in an attempted kidnap near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 25 km (15 miles) north of the regional capital Goma, a spokesman for the Virunga National Park told Reuters.The driver was working for the U.N. World Food Programme, it said in a statement, adding that a number of other passengers were injured.

  • South African corruption inquiry wants Zuma jailed for two years after no-show

    A South African inquiry into corruption during Jacob Zuma's time in power is seeking the former president's imprisonment for two years, after he defied a summons and court order to appear and give evidence. In an application in the constitutional court seen by Reuters, the "state capture" inquiry is seeking an order that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court for not turning up last week or providing affidavits when instructed to do so. The inquiry is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma's period in power from 2009 to 2018.