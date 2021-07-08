AstraZeneca-Amgen drug gets FDA speedy review as asthma treatment

FILE PHOTO: Exterior photos of the North America headquarters of AstraZeneca
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Drugmakers AstraZeneca and Amgen said on Thursday their experimental drug tezepelumab was granted a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential approval as a treatment for asthma.

The medicine showed in trials it can reduce asthma attacks in patients with severe and uncontrolled forms of the respiratory condition, with promise for wider use against different triggers.

"Severe asthma is a challenging, complex disease for physicians and millions of patients and has a high unmet medical need," said Amgen senior exective David Reese.

Roughly 339 million people suffer from asthma worldwide, 10% of whom have severe forms of the condition.

The companies said the fast-tracked review follows their application to the U.S. regulator, and a decision on the drug is expected in the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

    The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two weeks ended July 3, with 51.7% cases linked to the variant that was first identified in India. The proportion of cases linked to the Alpha variant which was first identified in Britain and had been dominant in the United States so far, fell to 28.7%.

  • Crystal meth in waterways is turning trout into drug addicts

    Crystal meth is turning brown trout into drug addicts, a study has found. The drug, also known as methamphetamine, is increasingly polluting waterways and researchers are investigating the impact it has on marine life. But while recent research has found prescription drugs are increasing in concentration in rivers and streams, so too are illicit substances. Researchers from the Czech Republic took 120 juvenile brown trout that were bred in captivity and kept them in two different tanks, each con

  • Asian stocks fall after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

    Asian stock markets fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve talked about possibly reducing U.S. economic stimulus and Japanese officials prepared to declare a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics due to a surge in infections. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Also Thursday, South Korea reported a one-day record increase of 1,275 new coronavirus infections, adding to the region's anxiety about disease risks.

  • Israel levels West Bank home of Palestinian-American suspect

    Israeli forces on Thursday demolished the family home of a Palestinian-American man accused of being involved in a deadly attack on Israelis in the West Bank in May. Associated Press video footage showed Israeli army troops leveling the two-story home of Muntasser Shalaby in the village of Turmus Ayya with controlled explosions. Israel says Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed Israeli student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others.

  • Forget 10,000 steps - here's how much you should actually walk per day, according to science

    Walking is great for your health, but the 10,000-steps rule is a myth based on a 1960s marketing campaign. Research says you can benefit from fewer.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ

    Researchers have pointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies of some people who received the AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine offering new clues on reasons for vaccine-induced clotting, reports Wall Street Journal. The Canadian study analyzed blood samples from AstraZeneca vaccine recipients. It could potentially help rapid testing and treatment of the unusual clotting arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding. The c

  • College Athlete Died Hours After Begging ‘Racist’ Hospital for Help

    HandoutThe family of a college football star who died in an apparent suicide after being thrown out of a hospital told The Daily Beast that they think he was refused care because of the color of his skin.A Canadian health authority has admitted that it “failed” in caring for Samwel Uko, a 20-year-old football player who was found dead in a lake after reportedly seeking care from a local hospital twice.Last spring, the young university athlete posted a Snapchat video in a hospital lobby in the Ca

  • A leading US disease expert says there's 'no doubt in my mind' that vaccinated people are helping spread Delta

    Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, which the White House leans on for COVID-19 data, says we shouldn't drop our masks yet, especially indoors.

  • Chipotle is offering free burritos to vaccinated customers

    The incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine are piling up. Chipotle (CMG) has announced it will give free burritos and other entrees to customers who have been vaccinated in the latest example of companies trying to boost vaccine rates. Chipotle joins Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Anheuser-Busch, Taco Bell (YUM) and many others who are trying to entice people to get a COVID vaccine with various incentives.

  • This Is What America’s Next Big COVID Wave Will Look Like

    Valerie Macon/GettyAfter blazing across much of the world, a more aggressive variant of the novel-coronavirus has finally reached the United States. And it’s driving upticks in new cases.But not everywhere. Vaccines seem to work just fine against Delta. The new variant—“lineage” is the scientific term—is a reckoning, all right. But mostly for poorly vaccinated states.The new lineage is, in other words, yet another strong argument in favor of getting vaccinated, ASAP.“The Delta variant will likel

  • This School Uses Electric Shocks on Students. Now a Court Says That’s Totally Fine.

    Screenshot/YouTubeA federal court of appeals ruled Tuesday that the only school in the country that administers electric shocks to students can continue doing so.The court ruled that the Food and Drug Administration cannot block the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Massachusetts, from using a device called the graduated electronic decelerator as a “treatment of last resort.” The school serves those with severe disabilities, including many with non-verbal autism who have been ejected

  • How a Botox Brow Lift Can Change Your Face

    If Botox brow lift before and after posts have you curious about the treatment, here's the answers to all your questions.

  • A TikTok user sniffed a flower and accidentally drugged herself with a potentially deadly pollen

    A photo shoot with a sweet-smelling, yellow bloom ended in sleep paralysis and vivid nightmares for singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman.

  • 3 Biotechs to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    Biotech is an industry that has deeply enriched investors' pockets and helped numerous patients alike -- most recently in the form of coronavirus vaccine companies working to contain the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Later on in the call, chief scientific officer Taylor Eval denied all allegations the company was data-mining the study.

  • 4 Things Every Man Should Know About Testosterone

    From the best time of day to work out to what replacement therapy actually means.

  • Letters to the Editor: I'm vaccinated. Why should I have to mask up for the unvaccinated?

    L.A. County's new masking guidance suggests that vaccinated people somehow are responsible for keeping unvaccinated people safe.

  • Rebel Wilson Looks Super Fit Channeling Olivia Newton John In 'Grease'

    "I got chills, they're multiplying..."

  • What Parents of Unvaccinated Kids Can Do to Avoid the COVID-19 Delta Variant

    For much of the nation, most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, signaling that the worst of the coronavirus is over - but the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, the highly transmissible Delta strain, may mean that people can't return to normal just yet. This is looking to be especially true for those who are not yet vaccinated, which includes all children under the age of 12.

  • You’ve heard of the delta variant, now there’s ‘delta plus.’ How worried should you be?

    Delta plus has been identified in nearly a dozen countries including the U.S., according to The New York Times.