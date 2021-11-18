AstraZeneca's preventative COVID-19 shot shown to work longer-term

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield
Pushkala Aripaka and Ludwig Burger
·3 min read

By Pushkala Aripaka and Ludwig Burger

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca on Thursday cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot for the non-infected to market for people who do not respond well to vaccines, saying its antibody drug cocktail offered 83% protection over six months.

The therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months, in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August.

The Anglo-Swedish company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.

The treatment is given in one go, as two sequential shots in the arm.

The latest results from the longer-term follow-ups potentially position AstraZeneca, like rival Pfizer as a future supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, with AstraZeneca having said the therapy's "real advantage" was as a preventative shot.

Pfizer has presented promising efficacy data on its oral COVID-19 treatment candidate, which can be more easily distributed than injections, and is also a leading vaccine supplier with partner BioNTech.

"These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442's potential ... We are progressing regulatory filings around the world and look forward to providing an important new option against SARS-CoV-2 as quickly as possible," AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement, referring to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The group last month sought approval for the medicine from U.S. and European authorities. Monoclonal antibodies from Regeneron, Lilly and GSK-Vir have been approved by U.S. regulators for treating unhospitalised COVID-19 patients.

LONG-TERM

For AstraZeneca's PROVENT trial, close to 5,200 participants without an infection were randomly split into two groups, with one volunteer receiving an ineffective placebo without knowing for every two receiving Evusheld.

Participants were at risk of suffering severe COVID-19 if infected or were immunocompromised, meaning they were in cancer care, or receiving drugs due to an autoimmune disease or an organ transplant.

The trial volunteers were not vaccinated, even though high-risk groups have been prioritised in global vaccination campaigns. Anyone opting to get vaccinated during the trial was excluded from the analysis.

AstraZeneca has said the shot is primarily meant to help immunocompromised and at-risk individuals but at some point a wider group could benefit, such as military personnel on tours of duty or cruise ship passengers.

It added that about 2% of the global population was considered to inadequately respond to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trial volunteers will be followed up for 15 months to provide evidence of longer-lasting protection.

Evusheld belongs to a drug category that is based on monoclonal antibodies which are lab-made proteins that mimic the body's natural defences. They are based on antibodies that the human body produces in response to infection or vaccination.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in FrankfurtEditing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cold and Flu Season: 5 Healthy Habits to Practice Now

    Covid-19 is an incredibly contagious and dangerous virus. However, implementing these 5 healthy habits can help you stay safe.

  • Factbox-Front runners in development of antibody drugs against COVID-19

    Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. * AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail AZD7442 is delivered by intramuscular shot. * On Oct. 5 the company requested emergency use approval (EUA) from U.S. regulators for the therapy, as a preventative drug.

  • AstraZeneca: Studies show antibody reduces COVID risk

    AstraZeneca PLC said Thursday Phase 3 trials on its AZD7442 antibody combination confirmed that the treatment reduces risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19.

  • Do you need a COVID-19 booster shot? UGA study looks at vaccine protection

    If you got the COVID-19 shots back in early spring, your antibodies are likely waning. But it’s not something you need to be worried about, UGA study says.

  • The Delta variant was detected on 99.7% of sequenced tests worldwide in the past 60 days

    The Delta variant has outcompeted other strains, including other so-called "variants of concern," in most countries, according to the latest WHO report.

  • India's Modi urges democracies cooperate to make cryptocurrencies safe

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged cooperation between the world's democracies to ensure cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin do not "end up in the wrong hands", delivering the comments while his government drew up new rules for digital currencies. Modi did not elaborate on those fears in his speech delivered virtually to the Sydney Dialogue, a forum focused on emerging, critical and cyber technologies. But authorities in India and elsewhere have flagged the dangers of cryptocurrencies being used by terrorist groups and organised crime, and the destabilising risk they posed to national economies.

  • 'Life back to normal': More COVID-19 curbs eased in Melbourne

    Melbourne's pubs and cafes can have unlimited patrons from Thursday night, while stadiums can return to full capacity as authorities lifted nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated residents in Australia's second-largest city. Victoria, the state that is home to Melbourne, has been gradually easing curbs when dual-dose inoculations reached 70%, 80% and 90%, with the latest relaxations part of a shift in strategy towards living with the coronavirus. Eased restrictions mean major summer sports events like the Boxing Day cricket test match and the Australian Open tennis will be able to welcome capacity crowds.

  • Arizona COVID-19 updates: State adds 3,459 new cases, 16 new deaths

    Arizona's seven-day death rate per 100,000 people ranked 13th among states and territories as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

  • Manhattan D.A. will move to exonerate two men convicted of killing Malcolm X

    (Reuters) -Two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 will be exonerated, the Manhattan district attorney's office said on Wednesday, saying it will move to "vacate the wrongful convictions." Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesman of the Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused Black separatism. Three members of the Nation of Islam were convicted in the shooting.

  • Deaths 50% above normal in Bulgaria, EU's least vaccinated country -Eurostat

    According to a Eurostat report which compares additional deaths with pre-pandemic levels, Bulgaria had the highest excess mortality in the EU, followed by Lithuania, Greece and Romania - all over 30%. Since September, the pandemic has further worsened in eastern Europe, with Bulgaria hitting record numbers of daily coronavirus deaths in recent weeks. According to a Statista report, Bulgaria had as of last week administered just 44 vaccine doses per 100 people - the lowest rate of any European country.

  • U.S. says new Indo-Pacific economic framework not typical trade deal

    The United States' planned Indo-Pacific economic framework will be inclusive and flexible, and will not be structured like a typical free trade deal, its commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. In a teleconference call during a visit to Malaysia, Raimondo said discussions on the framework are in preliminary stages, but could involve several key areas including the digital economy, supply chain resiliency, infrastructure, export control, and clean energy. "We absolutely do not envision this to be a traditional trade agreement, absolutely do not envision it to require Congress to be involved," she said, adding that the U.S. will develop the framework with allies in the months to come.

  • U.S. administers nearly 445 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 443,374,199 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 16 out of 556,077,145 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 31.5 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Doctor Who Called Ivermectin a 'Wonder Drug' Caught Covid

    Dr. Pierre Kory of Wisconsin caught Covid despite using Ivermectin weekly, an anti-parasite drug in anti-vaxxer circles claimed to prevent coronavirus.

  • This Is the Best Time to Go to Bed for Your Heart Health, According to Research

    This 59-minute span is the "sweet spot" bedtime for protecting your heart.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Surge Over 400%, Says Wells Fargo

    The rapid rise in the stock market has investors in buying mood. Rising stocks are offering the best returns in today’s climate of ultra-low interest rates, and if investors choose carefully, they can find stocks that are poised to beat the increasing rate of inflation as well. And that will bring us to penny stocks. For any investor seeking the best returns, the ‘pennies’ are a natural place to look. Traditionally stocks sold at prices lower than one dollar, penny stocks these days are consider

  • Colorado governor’s order targets hospital crowding, not unvaccinated patients

    Social media posts and online articles claim Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order to let hospitals turn away unvaccinated patients. But the text of the order says that people can be sent to other facilities or denied admission due to capacity issues, not based on Covid-19 vaccination status, and the governor's office and a hospital association in the western US state say the claim is inaccurate."Colorado's Democrat Governor Signs Executive Order To Turn Away UNVACCINATED From

  • The Fastest Way to Relieve Congestion, According to Doctors

    Tell those stopped-up sensations to "stuff it!" with these expert-recommended at-home congestion relief options.

  • Boston hospital starts 1st human trial of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's disease

    Boston hospital starts 1st human trial of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's disease

  • OPINION: No, our hospitals are not overcrowded with COVID patients

    OPINION: No, our hospitals are not overcrowded with COVID patients

  • Johnson County pharmacies close, leaving customers without vaccines, drugs, answers

    “They had no recourse other than to show up and be told sorry. They were just totally on their own.”