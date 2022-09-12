AstraZeneca beats US shareholder lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine disclosures

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York, United States
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming that the company failed to disclose problems in developing its COVID-19 vaccine, making it unlikely to win regulatory approval to market the vaccine in the United States.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan said AstraZeneca shareholders in the proposed class action failed to identify any misleading statements, or adequately allege that the company intended to defraud them.

Oetken dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The case is In re AstraZeneca Plc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-00722.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan police kill man accused of fatally shooting his wife and wounding their daughter

    Police killed a shotgun-wielding man in suburban Detroit on Sunday after he fatally shot his wife and wounded their daughter, authorities said.

  • NYC woman sentenced to 4 months in prison after in-flight fight caused plane to divert

    Two women got into a fight with another passenger who asked them to stop using a racial slur on an American Airlines flight from Texas to LA.

  • Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

    An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said in a news release. Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail, which has faced criticism over inmate deaths, escapes and other incidents.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv

    Among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night, fear forms the backdrop of life. As Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian forces out of territory they have held for months, strikes have continued unabated on the city, already hammered by artillery during months of war. A missile strike on a power station Sunday night sparked a major fire and plunged Kharkiv into darkness for hours.

  • 'Clairvoyant' 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

    Record high temperatures in urban Europe as heat waves bake the planet more often. Drought and famine in poorer parts of Africa as dry spells worsen across the globe. In a report that changed the way the world thinks about the harms of global warming, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special report on extreme events, disasters and climate change warned in 2012: “A changing climate leads to changes in the frequency, intensity, spatial extent, duration, and timing of extreme weather and climate events, and can result in unprecedented extreme weather and climate events.”

  • Queen Elizabeth II latest: Thousands of mourners line up to walk around Her Majesty's coffin

    7.20pm: King to lead family vigil at St Giles's Cathedral Prince Andrew heckler arrested for hurling abuse Prince Harry denied right to wear military uniform The definitive day-by-day guide

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • Companies brought S.C. victims to courts where they didn’t live to get upper hand

    A judge in South Carolina’s smallest county approved deals transferring $15.5 million for lump sums totaling $600,000. But the young man selling that future fortune didn’t live in Allendale County. He didn’t appear to live in SC at all.

  • This 23-year-old is among those working Wisconsin's forests. Here's how the industry is fighting shortages.

    Leaders hope a new program will help more people choose careers in Wisconsin's forestry industry, which has an "urgent need" for workers.

  • People Who Studied "Useless" Majors Are Sharing What They Do Now, And It's Really A Mixed Bag

    "I got a master’s in theater arts. My entire family thought it was stupid, and said I was wasting my time and money. After college, they joked how I was going to work at Walmart because my degree wouldn’t get me in a 'real job.' Now, I live in NYC, landed a job at Broadway, and make more than my brother does with his business degree."View Entire Post ›

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

    A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday. A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint.

  • Half of US workers have 'quiet quit' — and managers are to blame, according to a new survey

    "Quiet quitters" are just workers who are disengaged with their jobs, says a Gallup researcher who headed up a study of 15,000 US employees.

  • Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall

    Inflation has been soaring this year. And while that's definitely had an impact on working families, it's perhaps had an even more drastic impact on retirees. Many retirees live on a fixed income, and many don't have much in the way of savings to tap.

  • Former Elkhart police officer found guilty of wire fraud, faces sentencing on Dec. 14

    Former Elkhart police officer found guilty of investment fraud relating to investments in gas stations in Goshen and Plymouth.

  • California's Minimum Wage May Rise to $22 Next Year. Is Starbucks Still a Buy?

    Did California just kill the fast-food industry in the state? Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that creates a new board to oversee and set wages and working conditions in quick-serve restaurants, and the minimum wage in California could soar as high as $22 an hour beginning next year. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the largest chains in California with over 3,000 locations representing nearly one-fifth of all of the coffee shops it operates in the U.S. Because the new law only applies to fast-food restaurants, and only those with at least 100 restaurants around the country, Starbucks could feel the impact of exorbitant labor expenses more than others.

  • Singapore hoping special visa will draw global 'rainmakers'

    Singapore is hoping a special work visa will make it more competitive in attracting "the rainmakers of the world", its manpower minister said on Monday, as it seeks to balance its need for talent with local unease about expatriate workers. Addressing parliament, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said global talent would help Singapore develop sectors like sustainability, artificial intelligence or fintech, but it faced a challenge with other countries "playing an offensive game". "When we are talking about top talent, we must be mindful of how global they are, and how stiff the competition is for them," Tan said.

  • Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office

    Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office workweek.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.